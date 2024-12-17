PRA Group, Inc.: Adrian Butler Elected to PRA Group Board of Directors

The chief technology officer at Foot Locker, Butler brings more than 25 years of leadership experience across all areas of technology to the Board

NORFOLK, Va., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, announced today that Adrian Butler has been elected as an independent director of the company, effective January 1, 2025.

Butler is the chief technology officer (CTO) of Foot Locker, Inc., a leading global footwear and apparel retailer with approximately 2,450 retail stores in 26 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, and a licensed store presence in the Middle East and Asia. As Foot Locker's CTO, Butler is responsible for driving technology strategy, innovation and delivery across their digital, data and analytics, supply chain/merchandising and omni-channel experiences. Prior to this role, he was chief information officer at Casey's General Stores, Inc., and senior vice president of information technology and chief information officer at Dine Brands Global, Inc., the parent company of Applebee's and IHOP restaurants. He also served as vice president in the technology services division at Target Corporation.

In addition to serving on boards such as Potbelly Corporation and Grambling University Foundation, his alma mater, Butler is the recipient of numerous awards and recognitions, including Los Angeles Business Journal's CIO of the Year, CIO Magazine's CIO 100, Computerworld's Premier 100 IT Leaders, Board Prospects' 50 Military Veteran Board Members Making a Difference and the 500 Most Powerful Business Leaders in Dallas-Fort Worth.

"We are thrilled to welcome Adrian to the Board," said Steve Fredrickson, PRA Group Board chairman. "Adrian is an experienced public company board member and business leader with demonstrated success driving technology innovations to transform large global organizations across multiple industries after serving as captain in the United States Air Force. His business and technology insights and expertise will be invaluable to the Board and management as we continue to advance our IT strategy and preparedness in support of initiatives that drive profitable growth."

"I am honored to join the talented Board at PRA Group as a strategic business partner and contribute my experience to support its continued growth and success around the globe," said Butler.

About PRA Group

As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group, Inc. returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas, Europe and Australia. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.

