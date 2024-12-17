Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2024) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Boreal Gold Inc. ("Boreal" or the "Company"). The Flin Flon, Manitoba-based mineral exploration company recently filed a prospectus for the purpose of becoming a reporting issuer and its common shares were listed on the CSE today under the symbol BGLD.

Boreal has a specific focus on mineral properties in the prolific Flin Flon greenstone belt of Northwest Manitoba and Northeast Saskatchewan. The Company holds option agreements which provide it with exclusive mineral rights to two properties. The Melgurd Lake Property in east central Saskatchewan comprises 11 contiguous mineral claims totaling 7,422 hectares. The Fay Lake Property lies on the northern boundary of the Flin Flon main camp in Manitoba and comprises 17 contiguous mineral claims totaling 2,719 hectares. Both properties are in close proximity to other known deposits.

"The CSE has been an exchange of choice for junior mineral exploration companies since our inception 20 years ago," said James Black, the CSE's Vice President, Listings Development. "With the current strength in gold prices, this is an ideal time for these companies to access public markets. We are pleased to list the shares of Boreal Gold Inc. and wish the company success with its exploration program."

"After two exciting years of exploration efforts at both the Fay Lake Property and Melgurd Lake Property, Boreal Gold is thrilled to announce the milestone transition from a private company to a publicly listed company on the CSE," said Richard Masson, President and CEO of Boreal Gold Inc. "Our entire team would like to express gratitude to our patient and loyal shareholders who have supported Boreal Gold's progress towards this next stage of development. We also warmly welcome new shareholders to join us in our exciting quest for potential mineral discoveries, as we continue our exploration efforts and seek growth opportunities through the acquisition of strategic assets."

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/234233

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)