TTC Global is proud to announce its selection as a member of The Valuable Directory, a prestigious global network of disability inclusion and accessibility experts. The Valuable Directory, part of The Valuable 500 initiative, connects its member companies with world-class resources and expertise to foster innovation and inclusion for the 1.3 billion people living with disabilities worldwide.

TTC Global's inclusion in The Valuable Directory highlights its dedication to creating inclusive digital experiences. TTC Global's Digital Accessibility Practice, led by Samantha Dancey, offers comprehensive services, including consulting, strategy development, supporting progress through our digital accessibility maturity model, accessibility audits, training, tooling, and design reviews, ensuring that organisations achieve and maintain the highest standards of digital accessibility.

"Joining The Valuable Directory reinforces TTC Global's leadership in driving accessibility innovation," said Thomas Hadorn, Group CEO of TTC Global. "We are proud to stand alongside other advocates for inclusivity and look forward to collaborating on solutions that make a tangible difference for organisations and individuals alike."

"Our inclusion in The Valuable Directory is a significant milestone in our journey to champion digital accessibility on a global scale," said Dancey. "We are honoured to be part of this incredible community and look forward to collaborating with The Valuable 500 Partners and Companies to create meaningful and lasting change."

The Valuable Directory is a unique resource for The Valuable 500's member organisations, offering tailored expertise to support their disability inclusion goals. As a member, TTC Global will continue to work towards its mission of embedding accessibility into the core of business processes and fostering inclusive digital environments worldwide.

For more information about TTC Global's accessibility services, visit accessibility.ttcglobal.com. To learn more about The Valuable Directory and The Valuable 500, visit thevaluable500.com.

About TTC Global

TTC Global, formerly The Testing Consultancy, is a global leader in software quality engineering, helping organisations worldwide enhance speed, quality, and cost efficiency while reducing risk. Founded in 2004 in Auckland, TTC Global delivers innovative solutions, including a dedicated Digital Accessibility Practice to drive inclusive digital experiences. With operations across New Zealand, Australia, the USA, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East, and strategic partnerships with leading technology companies, TTC Global combines global insights with local expertise to transform technology delivery and optimise outcomes.

