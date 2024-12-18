Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Der Markt erwartet spektakuläre News, welche diese Aktie sofort explodieren lassen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
18.12.2024 00:38 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Milly Almodovar Shares how to Wow Them in Winter with Holiday and Seasonal Beauty Secrets on TipsOnTv

Finanznachrichten News

Fashion-Beauty Expert and Multi-Media Journalists Shares Timely Tips for Determining the Styling that is Right for Anyone!

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2024 / Have the changing seasons, with cool and hot weather, along with dry hair and skin, undermined your daily beauty routine? People realize their skin and hair are drier during the colder winter months, but they may not know that their entire body needs special attention this time of year. That is why celebrity beauty expert Milly Almodovar shares some secrets to create a great look this winter. Milly Almodovar is well-known as a popular New York-based beauty expert and TV lifestyle host.

GETTING A HOLIDAY GLOW

Start the season right with the viral self-care brand Tree Hut, which has introduced its limited-edition holiday collection, Gemstone Glow. Perfect for gifting or treating oneself, this twenty-piece collection includes Foaming Gel Washes, Shea Sugar Scrubs, Hydrating Body Butters, and Gift Sets, all inspired by gemstone vibes. The collection features scents like Peppermint Pearl, Enchanting Emerald, and Twinkling Topaz. Find it at major retailers, including Target, Ulta, and Walmart. For more information, visit www.treehutshea.com.

A SECRET FOR SKIN CARE

For clear, glowing skin that fits a holiday budget, Thayers Blemish Clearing Pads are a must-have. Priced under $10, these alcohol-free pads feature 2% BHA, witch hazel, aloe vera, and lemongrass to tackle whiteheads and blackheads while keeping the skin hydrated. A great addition to holiday stockings or as a budget-friendly option for self-care, Thayers Blemish Clearing Pads offer radiant skin at a reasonable price. For more information, visit www.thayers.com.

A TOP TIP FOR HOLIDAY HAIR CARE

V&Co Beauty's unique Proprietary Peptide Blend is a holiday hair tip designed to boost hydration, strength, volume, and shine, catering to all hair types. This award-winning collection includes peptides, amino acids, proteins, and vitamins that penetrate deep within the hair follicles. Recognized as a leader in peptide-infused hair care, V&Co Beauty products are available at Walmart, Target, and Amazon for around $8 each. For more information, visit www.vandcobeauty.com.

POST|VIDEO

About Tips on TV
Tips on TV is a lifestyle blog featuring content as seen on national and local media outlets. Expert hosts share advice for viewers, listeners, and readers. Tips on TV covers a variety of topics, including food, entertaining, personal finance, technology, travel, health, lifestyle, and more.

Contact Information
R E
tipsontv@gmail.com

.

SOURCE: TipsOnTV



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.