Milly Almodovar Shares how to Wow Them in Winter with Holiday and Seasonal Beauty Secrets on TipsOnTv

Fashion-Beauty Expert and Multi-Media Journalists Shares Timely Tips for Determining the Styling that is Right for Anyone!

Have the changing seasons, with cool and hot weather, along with dry hair and skin, undermined your daily beauty routine? People realize their skin and hair are drier during the colder winter months, but they may not know that their entire body needs special attention this time of year. That is why celebrity beauty expert Milly Almodovar shares some secrets to create a great look this winter. Milly Almodovar is well-known as a popular New York-based beauty expert and TV lifestyle host.

GETTING A HOLIDAY GLOW

Start the season right with the viral self-care brand Tree Hut, which has introduced its limited-edition holiday collection, Gemstone Glow. Perfect for gifting or treating oneself, this twenty-piece collection includes Foaming Gel Washes, Shea Sugar Scrubs, Hydrating Body Butters, and Gift Sets, all inspired by gemstone vibes. The collection features scents like Peppermint Pearl, Enchanting Emerald, and Twinkling Topaz. Find it at major retailers, including Target, Ulta, and Walmart. For more information, visit www.treehutshea.com.

A SECRET FOR SKIN CARE

For clear, glowing skin that fits a holiday budget, Thayers Blemish Clearing Pads are a must-have. Priced under $10, these alcohol-free pads feature 2% BHA, witch hazel, aloe vera, and lemongrass to tackle whiteheads and blackheads while keeping the skin hydrated. A great addition to holiday stockings or as a budget-friendly option for self-care, Thayers Blemish Clearing Pads offer radiant skin at a reasonable price. For more information, visit www.thayers.com.

A TOP TIP FOR HOLIDAY HAIR CARE

V&Co Beauty's unique Proprietary Peptide Blend is a holiday hair tip designed to boost hydration, strength, volume, and shine, catering to all hair types. This award-winning collection includes peptides, amino acids, proteins, and vitamins that penetrate deep within the hair follicles. Recognized as a leader in peptide-infused hair care, V&Co Beauty products are available at Walmart, Target, and Amazon for around $8 each. For more information, visit www.vandcobeauty.com.

POST|VIDEO

About Tips on TV

Tips on TV is a lifestyle blog featuring content as seen on national and local media outlets. Expert hosts share advice for viewers, listeners, and readers. Tips on TV covers a variety of topics, including food, entertaining, personal finance, technology, travel, health, lifestyle, and more.

Contact Information

R E

tipsontv@gmail.com

SOURCE: TipsOnTV

View the original press release on accesswire.com