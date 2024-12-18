Prop Firms: Prop-Firms.com Announces Winners for the 2025 Annual Awards

Recognizing the top performers in the fast-evolving world of proprietary trading, Prop-Firms.com announces the results of its 2025 Annual Awards.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2024 / Prop-Firms.com, a trusted resource for proprietary trading firm reviews and comparisons, is proud to announce the winners of its 2025 Annual Awards.

"The prop trading industry is growing rapidly, with new firms entering the market and established names adapting to meet traders' needs. Our awards aim to help traders identify the most reliable options in this fast-changing landscape," said Noam Korbl, Co-Founder of Prop-Firms.com.

The 2025 Annual Prop Trading Firm Awards focus on recognizing prop firms that provide strong trading opportunities amidst an ever changing market. As prop trading gains popularity, with traders seeking access to funded accounts and flexible profit-sharing models, the industry has seen a surge in new entrants. However, with growth comes instability, as shown by the closure of prop firms such as Vantage Elite Trader and Fidelcrest earlier this year.

When choosing this year's awards, Prop-Firms.com evaluated firms across multiple categories, prioritizing factors like challenge affordability, trading platform usability, financial market access, and profit payout structures. Each winner reflects a commitment to maintaining quality and transparency in an increasingly competitive field.

DNA Funded was the most decorated and named Best Overall Prop Firm for 2025, achieving an unbeatable score of 97/100. Its low challenge fees, profit splits of up to 90%, and access to over 800 financial instruments through DXTrade and TradeLocker set it apart. Backed by DNA Markets, a regulated forex broker, the prop combines tight spreads starting at 0 pips with competitive commissions and fast execution speeds.

Other awards highlighted prop trading firms excelling in platform-specific offerings. OANDA won Best MetaTrader 5 Prop Firm for its strong use of MT5's advanced tools and multi-asset support, while ThinkCapital was recognized as the Best TradingView Prop Firm for its charting features and trader-focused conditions.

"Prop trading is a high-growth industry, but traders need clarity on which firms offer sustainable and transparent opportunities," Korbl added. "Our awards aim to cut through the noise and provide traders with insights into the best firms for their specific needs."

With new prop firms emerging and established ones evolving or exiting, the Prop-Firms.com Annual Awards help traders navigate an increasingly complex marketplace. To see all the winners and learn more about the evaluation process, visit Prop-Firms.com.

