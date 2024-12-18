Games, Gadgets, and Gift Inspiration From Gaming TV Host Superstar Hailey Bright on TipsOnTv

Learn Why the Host of a Top Show about Video Games is Sharing a Unique Gift Guide Based on Trends and the Experience of Her Super Fans

The hottest trends for gifts in 2024 may not be what you would expect. That is why it helps to have a unique expert who is literally tuned in to what people want most this holiday season. Gaming expert and actress Hailey Bright offers insights into some of the hot gifts that Millennials and Gen Z are discussing on her weekly show about video games.

PLEASE GIVE US THE HOT GIFT FOR GAMERS.

One of the hottest games this season is the newest entry in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, Sonic X Shadow Generations. This game brings together Classic Sonic, Modern Sonic, and Shadow in an all-new collection that shifts between 2D and 3D gameplay, offering two completely unique experiences. It features two games: a remaster of Sonic Generations and a new game, Shadow Generations, where Shadow travels through time to face his archenemy, Black Doom. The game is available digitally and physically for just under $50 on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, the Nintendo Switch family of systems, and PC. For more information, visit sonicxshadowgenerations.com.

PLEASE GIVE A UNIQUE GIFT SUGGESTION.

Another unique gift idea is the Brita Hub Compact, an instant countertop water filtration system. Perfect for anyone tackling their 2024 hydration goals, it delivers clean, great-tasting water instantly while reducing up to 1,800 plastic water bottles a year. The system filters out over 70 contaminants, including microplastics, and features a compact design that fits in kitchens, apartments, or on desks. It's easy to use-just pop in the filter, fill it up, and press the button for fresh, filtered water. This gift is both practical and planet-friendly. For more information, visit www.brita.com.

SURPRISE US WITH A TRENDING TECH GIFT.

Hailey Bright, who also runs an interior design firm, highlights GE Cync Dynamic Effects Indoor Smart Light Strips as a trending tech gift. These smart light strips are perfect for holiday decorating and entertaining, as well as for video gamers and students. They feature millions of color options, white tones, pre-set multicolor light shows, and the ability to sync to music. The light strips are easy to install and can be controlled via the Cync App to select colors, adjust brightness, set timing, and create daily schedules. For more information, visit shop.gelighting.com.

