Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2024) - On December 15, 2024, Flora Growth Corp.'s Board of Directors granted Clifford Starke (the "Acquiror") 900,000 Restricted Stock Awards which fully vested on December 15, 2024 (the "Acquisition").

Immediately before the completion of the Acquisition, the Acquiror owned an aggregate of 1,346,902 Common Shares, representing approximately 7.80% of the outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer. Immediately following the completion of the Acquisition, the Acquiror, on a fully-diluted basis assuming exercise of all options, warrants and stock appreciation rights, holds an aggregate of 3,850,886 Common Shares, representing approximately 16.39% of the outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer on a fully-diluted basis.

In accordance with applicable securities laws, the Acquiror may, from time to time and at any time, acquire additional common shares, and/or other equity, debt or other securities or instruments (collectively, "Securities") of the Issuer in the open market or otherwise, and Acquiror reserves the right to dispose of any or all of its Securities in the open market or otherwise at any time and from time to time, and to engage in similar transactions with respect to the Securities, the whole depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of the Issuer and other relevant factors.

The head office address of the Acquiror is PH Park Loft - Suite 2006, Via Porras 75 Panama City, Panama.

The Acquiror acquired the Shares for investment purposes, and has no present intention of acquiring additional Securities. Depending upon the Acquiror's evaluation of the business, prospects and financial condition of the Issuer, the market for the Issuer's Securities, general economic and tax conditions and other factors, the Acquiror may acquire more or sell some or all of the Acquiror's Securities of the Issuer.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/234245

SOURCE: Clifford Starke