Vista Point Financial Holdings, LLC: Vista Point Closes $255 Million Closed End Second Lien Securitization, VSTA 2024-CES3

Transaction is third securitization of 2024, with $816 million of total CES issuance.

Vista Point Financial Holdings, LLC ("Vista Point"), a leading nonagency mortgage origination and investment platform, announces the closing of its $255 million securitization backed by closed end second lien ("CES") owner occupied and investor mortgage loans.

The transaction, "VSTA 2024-CES3," represents the third CES securitization in 2024 for Vista Point, which has acquired and originated over $6 billion in nonagency residential loans since launch in 2019, including over $1 billion of CES.

William Ashmore, founder and CEO of Vista Point, commented:

"Vista Point pioneered NonQM CES in 2022, and the product has seen tremendous growth for us. We see that trend continuing, with over $30 trillion of addressable home equity in the U.S. market. Our origination channel partners look to us for streamlined CES execution, competitive pricing and excellent customer service, which sets us apart."

Jim Malloy, COO & EVP Capital Markets, added:

"This CES securitization was another success for us and the home equity-based markets broadly, with all classes well oversubscribed. Our team has built a franchise that's delivered and managed over $6 billion of nonagency mortgage assets into the private credit markets as well as for balance sheet. We're proud of that success and value our investor partnerships. We look forward to leveraging even greater opportunities in 2025."

BMO Capital Markets Corp. served as Structuring Lead Manager, Joint Bookrunner and Initial Purchaser. J.P. Morgan served as served as Co-Lead Manager, Joint Bookrunner and Initial Purchaser. ATLAS SP Securities, a division of Apollo Global Securities, LLC served as Co-Manager and Initial Purchaser. Vista Point was represented by Dentons US LLP, as Issuer's counsel.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the notes or any other securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The notes have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any jurisdiction. The notes were offered and sold only to (i) qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act and (ii) persons that are not a "U.S. Person" (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.

About Vista Point

With over $6 billion of mortgage volume since launch in 2019, Vista Point offers a full suite of nonagency 1st lien and closed-end 2nd lien owner occupied and investor mortgage loan products covering nearly all 50 states. Sourced through multiple channels, they are uniquely designed to meet the financing needs of self-employed and W-2 borrowers who are underserved by traditional lending platforms.

Vista Point is strategically positioned at the intersection of alternative credit and nonagency residential mortgage. Through its complete vertical platform, we enable exposure for investors to this asset class in whole loan, securitized or structured form that meets investment objectives and operational requirements, along with the ability to co-invest with our partners.

Vista Point senior management and operational teams have combined decades of experience working together in residential agency and nonagency mortgage, managing multi-billion dollar portfolios through various credit cycles, with a focus on origination, operations & long-term investment.

Corporate Website: https://vistapointfh.com/home

CES-centric website, utilized by our multi-channel partners for marketing, which calculates the borrower benefit of keeping their low-rate 1st lien and obtaining a CES vs. doing a traditional cashout refi: https://blendedrate.com

SOURCE: Vista Point Financial Holdings, LLC ("Vista Point")

View the original press release on accesswire.com