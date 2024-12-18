Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Der Markt erwartet spektakuläre News, welche diese Aktie sofort explodieren lassen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
18.12.2024 01:02 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Learn What is Hot and What is Trending This Holiday Season on TipsOnTV

Finanznachrichten News

Lifestyle Host, Tech Journalist and Super Mom Anna De Souza Shares Secrets for Finding the Perfect Holiday Gifts

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2024 / Finding the hottest gifts and gadgets this holiday season can be challenging. Just in time for the shopping season, top tech journalist Anna De Souza is uncovering the latest trends for 2024. This year, experts are advising consumers to make their purchases early and send gifts with plenty of time for the holidays. So, plan ahead to find all the deals and steals from retailers.

A NEW TOY THIS YEAR

A fresh spin on America's fastest-growing sport, Pickleball Blast reimagines pickleball as a fast-paced tabletop game that is perfect for family fun and friendly competition. The two-player game is designed for ages six and up, featuring a board game-sized court with a net, an attached "Screamin' Pickle" launcher, and two paddles. Players can serve, swat, and smash to flip their opponent's pickle lids for hours of laughter and enjoyment. For more information, visit www.moosetoys.com.

SUGGESTIONS FOR HOLIDAY BUDGETING

For those planning holiday purchases or big expenses, the H&R Block Emerald Advance® Loan offers up to $1,300, with funds available quickly after approval. The loan features no annual fees, monthly payments, or late fees if repaid by March 2025. Prequalification won't impact credit scores, and there are flexible repayment options. Visit hrblock.com to schedule an appointment and apply.

A CREATIVE GIFT FOR CRAFTERS

The Cricut Joy Xtra is an ideal gift for both beginner and advanced crafters. This versatile tool cuts, writes, draws, and foils on more than 50 materials, including vinyl, iron-on, and cardstock, making it perfect for DIY projects like custom holiday decor, gift tags, and organization labels. Users can upload their own designs or select from a wide range of options on Cricut Design Space®. The Cricut Joy Xtra is available at Cricut.com and major retailers.

A SUGGESTION FOR GAMERS

For gamers, Sonic X Shadow Generations brings together beloved characters like Classic Sonic, Modern Sonic, and Shadow in a new collection that features both 2D and 3D levels, providing two distinct experiences for the modern console era. Sonic X Shadow Generations is available in both digital and physical formats, priced at around $50, for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. For more information, visit sonicxshadowgenerations.com.

POST|VIDEO

About Tips on TV
Tips on TV is a lifestyle blog featuring content as seen on national and local media outlets. Expert hosts share advice for viewers, listeners, and readers. Tips on TV covers a variety of topics, including food, entertaining, personal finance, technology, travel, health, lifestyle, and more.

Contact Information
R E
tipsontv@gmail.com



.

SOURCE: TipsOnTv



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.