Learn What is Hot and What is Trending This Holiday Season on TipsOnTV

Lifestyle Host, Tech Journalist and Super Mom Anna De Souza Shares Secrets for Finding the Perfect Holiday Gifts

Finding the hottest gifts and gadgets this holiday season can be challenging. Just in time for the shopping season, top tech journalist Anna De Souza is uncovering the latest trends for 2024. This year, experts are advising consumers to make their purchases early and send gifts with plenty of time for the holidays. So, plan ahead to find all the deals and steals from retailers.

A NEW TOY THIS YEAR

A fresh spin on America's fastest-growing sport, Pickleball Blast reimagines pickleball as a fast-paced tabletop game that is perfect for family fun and friendly competition. The two-player game is designed for ages six and up, featuring a board game-sized court with a net, an attached "Screamin' Pickle" launcher, and two paddles. Players can serve, swat, and smash to flip their opponent's pickle lids for hours of laughter and enjoyment. For more information, visit www.moosetoys.com.

SUGGESTIONS FOR HOLIDAY BUDGETING

For those planning holiday purchases or big expenses, the H&R Block Emerald Advance® Loan offers up to $1,300, with funds available quickly after approval. The loan features no annual fees, monthly payments, or late fees if repaid by March 2025. Prequalification won't impact credit scores, and there are flexible repayment options. Visit hrblock.com to schedule an appointment and apply.

A CREATIVE GIFT FOR CRAFTERS

The Cricut Joy Xtra is an ideal gift for both beginner and advanced crafters. This versatile tool cuts, writes, draws, and foils on more than 50 materials, including vinyl, iron-on, and cardstock, making it perfect for DIY projects like custom holiday decor, gift tags, and organization labels. Users can upload their own designs or select from a wide range of options on Cricut Design Space®. The Cricut Joy Xtra is available at Cricut.com and major retailers.

A SUGGESTION FOR GAMERS

For gamers, Sonic X Shadow Generations brings together beloved characters like Classic Sonic, Modern Sonic, and Shadow in a new collection that features both 2D and 3D levels, providing two distinct experiences for the modern console era. Sonic X Shadow Generations is available in both digital and physical formats, priced at around $50, for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. For more information, visit sonicxshadowgenerations.com.

