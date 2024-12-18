Learn How to Get Organized for Gift-Giving Inspiration on TipsOnTv

Lifestyle Expert and Producer Christine Pullara Shares Simple Steps to Complete a Holiday Gift List ON Time and ON Budget This Year

Every holiday season, it seems there is never enough time to accomplish every task. Whether it is shopping, baking, planning for family events and trips, or just finishing up the to-do list, the responsibilities seem endless. TV host, producer, and lifestyle expert Christine Pullara shares timely tips and products to help get organized and find thoughtful gift ideas for the holiday countdown.

CHOOSING UNIQUE GIFTS

Gifts that can be appreciated year-round are always a great choice. The Bird Buddy Smart Bird Feeder PRO is an excellent option, as it instantly snaps and recognizes birds in any backyard, sending crystal-clear HDR images and 2K-quality live video streams directly from the feeder through the free Bird Buddy app. For bird enthusiasts, the Premium subscription unlocks advanced bird identification features and offers unlimited cloud storage. The feeder can also connect to smart home devices, allowing users to collect and share birdwatching experiences with friends and family. For more information, visit mybirdbuddy.com.

CHOOSING TECH GIFTS

For tech lovers, Metro by T-Mobile offers two incredible Samsung devices, the Samsung A35 5G and Samsung Watch FE, for under $100. This deal is available with a Metro Flex Plus subscription and the addition of a watch line, which also includes access to Amazon Prime, Google One with 100GB of storage, and a free season-long subscription to MLB TV. Metro by T-Mobile requires no contracts, no credit checks, and guarantees no surprises. The newly launched Metro Flex plan even allows customers to receive a free phone and upgrades every year with Metro's best deals on select devices. For more information, visit www.metrobyt-mobile.com.

KEEP KIDS INTERESTED

One of the newest trends in collectibles is the XOX Kweenies, a deluxe collectible figurine line centered on modern self-expression. These figurines are designed to inspire creativity in everything from outfits and makeup looks to activities for the day. Each figurine includes a display case for stacking and showcasing collections, as well as a collector card describing the Kween's unique personality, whether it is the Kween of Cat Naps, Kween of Pickles, or the Kween of High School. These figurines are available for just under $10 at Target and specialty retailers. For more information, visit www.moosetoys.com.

