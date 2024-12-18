Learn What is On The Hot Holiday Gift List This Season on TipsOnTv

Top Fashion and Celebrity Journalist Emily L. Foley Shows Off the Kind of Trending Presents That Everyone Should Hope to Find Under the Tree

Celebrity lifestyle and beauty journalist Emily L. Foley shares the hot beauty and fashion gifts that are trending on the Hollywood holiday hot list. Plus, check out the cool gifts that will create "WOW" this holiday season, the newest trends and styles, along with some gift ideas that will make family and friends very happy.

A GIFT THAT EVERYONE LOVES

A total crowd-pleaser gift, especially for any chocolate lovers on the list, is Lindt LINDOR Chocolate Truffles. They are completely irresistible, so loved ones will melt into their own personal holiday moment every time they enjoy one. These chocolates make great stocking stuffers, the perfect hostess gift when visiting as a guest this holiday season, or a decadent surprise wrapped under the tree. BONUS: The gift boxes are gorgeous, with a variety of holiday designs and a bow, so they do not even need to be wrapped! For more information, visit www.lindtusa.com.

IN THE WORLD OF TECH GIFTS

Everyone loves tech gifts. From PCs to smart wearables, earbuds, and mixed-reality devices, Snapdragon-powered devices can conquer the gift-giving list this holiday season. From capturing memories to transforming entertainment and empowering more connections, these innovative devices help people stay in touch and work together with ease. Snapdragon offers top-tier performance and cutting-edge technology, making it the perfect gift for every loved one, whether they are tech enthusiasts, busy professionals, creative minds, or families on the go. For more information, visit www.qualcomm.com.

A HOT GIFT FOR THE HOME

The Roborock Qrevo S is a next-generation robot vacuum that takes care of everything. It vacuums, mops, and even auto-empties the dustbin, making it the gift that truly gives back more time to enjoy the holidays! It combines 7,000 Pa suction power with dual spinning mops, leaving floors spotless and sparkling. Part of the magic of this all-in-one device is its multi-function dock that self-cleans and dries the mop, empties the dustbin, and even auto-fills the water, so everyone can focus more on time with family or just relaxing. For more information, visit us.roborock.com.

ANOTHER UNIQUE GIFT

It is time to 'Think PINK' and give the gift of Barbie. Pick up the HMD Barbie Phone from Tracfone for just $99, including one year of service. Imagine the look on a loved one's face as they unwrap this sparkly, fun, and functional phone. With Tracfone, the HMD Barbie Phone includes 1,500 minutes, 1,500 texts, and 1,500 megabytes of data for just $99. Tracfone offers plenty of great gifts and savings that last all year long. Find the Barbie Phone at Tracfone.com, Walmart.com, or Target.com.

