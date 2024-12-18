Epique Realty Celebrates Its Grand Entrance Into Massachusetts With John Riley Leading the Charge as Managing Broker

Together, we're creating a transformative future for real estate agents in Massachusetts.

Epique Realty proudly announces its expansion into Massachusetts, the Bay State, with the esteemed John Riley leading as Managing Broker. With nearly three decades of real estate expertise and a profound commitment to mentorship, Riley brings consummate knowledge and passion to Epique's growing family.

John Riley is no stranger to excellence. Over his 30-year career in Massachusetts real estate, he has successfully closed hundreds of transactions as both a buyer and seller agent, while also managing an impressive portfolio of rental deals across the state. His journey began with Re/Max before he obtained his broker's license and founded Riley Real Estate, a thriving independent brokerage. Beyond real estate, Riley dedicated over fifteen years to education as a teacher and administrator, mentoring new teachers in Massachusetts' top-tier school districts. Now, as Managing Broker for Epique Realty Massachusetts, Riley is excited to empower agents, offering coaching and mentorship to help them achieve success and build thriving careers.

"Massachusetts represents a cornerstone of history, culture, and education in this country, and we are thrilled to extend Epique's mission here," said Josh Miller, CEO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty. "John Riley's proven expertise and dedication to mentoring align perfectly with our values of agent empowerment and growth. Together, we're creating a transformative future for real estate agents in Massachusetts."

John Riley, Managing Broker for Massachusetts, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "I'm honored to join Epique Realty's visionary team and bring this agent-first model to Massachusetts. Epique's incredible support, resources, and innovative approach align perfectly with my commitment to mentoring agents. I'm excited to help agents unlock their full potential and achieve unprecedented success."

As one of the most progressive real estate brokerages in the country, Epique Realty continues its rapid expansion by delivering extraordinary benefits to agents at no cost. Agents enjoy access to cutting-edge technology, incomparable support, and invaluable resources that simplify workflows and boost income streams. Epique's forward-thinking model ensures that agents have everything they need to succeed in today's competitive market.

"Massachusetts has always been a hub of innovation, education, and opportunity," added Chris Miller, COO and Co-Founder. "It's the perfect state to embrace Epique's transformative approach to real estate. With John Riley leading the way, we know agents in Massachusetts will experience new levels of success."

Massachusetts, often celebrated as a state where "It's all here," continues to lead the nation with exceptional public education, healthcare, and a robust job market. From its Revolutionary War history to its world-renowned universities and coastal beauty, the state embodies a rich blend of tradition and innovation-an ideal home for Epique Realty's forward-thinking mission.

"We are witnessing incredible growth as agents nationwide discover the Epique difference," said CFO and Co-Founder Janice Delcid. "Massachusetts' thriving communities and passionate professionals make this an exciting addition to the Epique family. We look forward to supporting agents as they build brighter futures for themselves and their clients."

Epique Realty remains committed to revolutionizing real estate through its agent-first approach, offering unmatched tools, resources, and mentorship to elevate agent success. With John Riley at the helm in Massachusetts, Epique is ready to make an extraordinary impact on agents and communities across the state.

