18.12.2024
NEXCOM International Co., Ltd.: NEXCOM Shows the Power of Cost-Efficient Cryptography Performance

Finanznachrichten News

TAIPEI, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXCOM, a leading supplier of network solutions, has introduced a new generation of cybersecurity uCPEs powered by Intel® architecture CPUs. Designed as cost-efficient yet high-performance branch office network appliances, DNA 140 and DNA 141 aim to deliver advanced cryptography capabilities. To prove the ability to deliver optimal performance for edge use cases with enhanced security, NEXCOM conducted cryptographic performance testing on DNA 140. The detailed performance paper is now available.

DNA 140 and DNA 141 are compact yet powerful network appliances, both designed for adaptability and offering a robust platform for deploying 5G, SD-WAN, SASE, and other edge computing solutions. Their feature-rich design makes them an ideal choice for enterprises seeking efficient, secure, and scalable branch office infrastructure.

Both uCPEs feature four 2.5GbE LAN ports for high-speed networking. The DNA 140 further incorporates PoE+ capabilities, supporting IoT applications and efficient transmission of multimedia or business-critical data. DNA 140 also features two M.2 slots for dual 5G connectivity for seamless carrier integration, an additional mini PCIe 5 slot, enabling support for Wi-Fi or AI modules to enhance functionality.

Another highlight of DNA 140 and DNA 141 is the integration of NEXCOM's proprietary NEXBOOT OS failover mechanism. NEXBOOT ensures reliable operation in the field, and can swiftly recover from unexpected errors, even during OS upgrade failures. NEXBOOT enables enterprises and CoSPs to minimize downtime, reduce costs, and stay updated with frequent security patches.

To learn more about the performance and capabilities of the DNA 140 and DNA 141, including detailed cryptography performance results, download the paper to discover how they can help to transform branch office and edge computing operations.

About NEXCOM

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, NEXCOM integrates its diverse capabilities and operates six global businesses, including the Network and Communication Solutions (NCS) unit. NCS focuses on the latest network technology and helps to build reliable network infrastructure, by delivering professional design and manufacturing services for customers all over the world. NCS's network application platform is widely adopted in Cyber Security, Load Balancing, 5G uCPE, SD-WAN, SASE, Edge Computing, OT Security, Storage, NVR, and other network applications for businesses of all sizes.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2583258/DNA140_cover_PR.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nexcom-shows-the-power-of-cost-efficient-cryptography-performance-302334385.html

