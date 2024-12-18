Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.12.2024
WKN: A1J87E | ISIN: US4660902069 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
PR Newswire
18.12.2024 04:36 Uhr
88 Leser
JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.: JA Solar Secures EcoVadis Silver Medal, Joining Top 6% of Global Companies

Finanznachrichten News

BEIJING, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar recently achieved a historic milestone by scoring an impressive 73 points-the highest in its history-in the globally recognized EcoVadis Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) assessment. This remarkable score places JA Solar among the top 6% of all evaluated companies. The company also received an outstanding score of 80 in the environmental category, earning the prestigious EcoVadis Group-Level Silver Medal.

EcoVadis is a globally recognized platform that provides sustainability ratings, intelligence, and tools. Its evaluation methodology is based on international frameworks such as ISO 26000, the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions, and the United Nations Global Compact principles. Since its inception in 2007, EcoVadis has provided sustainability ratings for over 140,000 companies worldwide.

The assessment focuses on four key areas: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement, with 21 performance indicators. EcoVadis operates on three evaluation levels-Group, Entity, and Site. The Group-level assessment, which incorporates the performance of all subsidiaries, is considered the most authoritative. Today, more than 600 multinational corporations rely on EcoVadis ratings in their procurement decision-making processes.

Guided by its "Green to Green, Green to Grow, Green to Great" sustainability philosophy, JA Solar has made significant strides in advancing its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives. This commitment is evident in JA Solar's consistent improvement in EcoVadis rankings, climbing from a score of 56 to 62, and recently to 73, with its percentile ranking rising from 64% of assessed companies to 94% today - a testament to its remarkable advancements in sustainability practices.

"Achieving this historic milestone in the EcoVadis CSR assessment underscores JA Solar's steadfast commitment to sustainability and its responsibility as a global leader in the PV industry," said Aiqing Yang, Executive President of JA Solar. "This recognition not only reflects the progress we've made but also reinforces our resolve to set new benchmarks for environmental and social excellence. Guided by the mission of 'Develop solar power to benefit the planet,' we will continue to lead with purpose, driving sustainable growth and creating a brighter future for generations to come."

Follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ja-solar-secures-ecovadis-silver-medal-joining-top-6-of-global-companies-302334439.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
