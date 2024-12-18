















HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, Dec 18, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Messe Munchen proudly announces the successful conclusion of ASEAN Ceramics & ASEAN Stone 2024, the premier international trade fair for Machinery, Technology, and Materials for the Ceramics industry. Co-organized in partnership with the Vietnam Building Ceramic Association (VIBCA), the tradeshow drew in a global audience of over 3,500 industry professionals and hosted over 300 international companies and brands right at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC), Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, into a vibrant hub of innovation.The event experienced exceptional success, featuring its largest-ever edition with an increase in exhibition space, and both attending exhibitors and visitors. The inclusion of country pavilions from Italy, Germany, China, India, Thailand and Vietnam added to the international diversity of the exhibitor profile, solidifying the exhibition as the ultimate platform for unveiling industry advancements and fostering collaborations among key players.The three-day event was buzzed with activities, including leading companies and brands showcasing the latest developments of raw ceramic materials, a world-class conference program featuring over 30 conference sessions and panel discussions focusing on solutions to the latest challenges faced by both ceramics and natural stone industry and the innovative strategies presented by industry leaders and experts. Other features include pre-event factory tours, buyer-seller programs, beer networking function and hosted buyer delegations from Thailand, India, Vietnam, and China.The Opening Ceremony, graced by Deputy Minister Mr. Nguyen Van Sinh from the Ministry of Construction in Vietnam, set the tone for the event. A total of 500 buyer-seller meetings occurred, connecting exhibitors with their potential buyers. The VIBCA seminar featured industry leaders from the local ceramic and building associations, sharing country projects and insights.The 2024 trade fair exhibitors include national and international industry giants from both the ceramics and stone industries - CERTECH Group, Esmalglass-Itaca (Vietnam), Puresil India, Minnovation Group, VITIS JSC, TQT, Imerys, Kyocera, Sedlecky Kaolin from the Ceramics industry, and Breton SpA, Fortune Stones, SIMEC SPA, Rithy Granite (Cambodia) Co., Ltd, The Square Stone, and Bao Lai Stone from the Stone industry. The exhibition shows featured international exhibitors from - Germany, Spain, Italy, Egypt, Indonesia, United Kingdom, Czech Republic, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Turkey, Australia, India, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Hong Kong, Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam and China[VF1]. The ACIMAC, Confindustria Marmomacchine, the Deutsche Keramische Gesellschaft (DKG), CCPIT, the Federation of Indian Export Organizations (FIEO), and the Thai Ceramic Society supported the exhibition with Italian, German, China, Indian and Thailand Pavilion respectively. The formation of international pavilions offered buyers, specifiers, and influencers the opportunity to source products, gain design inspiration, and expand their businesses with the latest innovations in materials, equipment, tools, and technology.Mr. Michael Wilton, CEO and Managing Director of MMI Asia, expressed during the exhibition, "ASEAN Ceramics has once again proved that it is the number one meeting place in Southeast Asia for the ceramics industry. ASEAN Ceramics has played its role, bringing these people together, and it enables the industry to innovate, collaborate, work together to further enhance the industry here in Southeast Asia. This edition is also special because we introduce a new segment, ASEAN Stone. ASEAN Stone is again bringing together the stone manufacturers, the stone producers, the quarries to further the technology, the advancement, the understanding of the industry here in Southeast Asia."Plans for ASEAN Ceramics 2025 are already in progress for the next edition, scheduled to be held on October 15-17, 2025, at Hall 5, IMPACT Exhibition & Convention Centre, Bangkok, Thailand. ASEAN Stone exhibition will be continued in Hanoi in 2026. The remarkable gathering at ASEAN Ceramics and ASEAN Stone 2024 underscores the increasing demand for ceramic and natural stone machinery, technologies, and materials in the region. The event has set the stage for further advancements in the industries, playing a pivotal role in driving innovation, promoting investment, and facilitating knowledge exchange in the ceramic manufacturing sector.About Messe MunchenAs one of the world's leading trade fair organizers, Messe Munchen presents the world of tomorrow at its about 90 trade fairs worldwide. These include twelve of the world's leading trade fairs such as bauma, BAU, IFAT, electronica, and ISPO. Messe Munchen's portfolio comprises trade fairs for capital and consumer goods, as well as for new technologies. Together with its subsidiaries, it organizes trade fairs in China, India, Brazil, South Africa, Turkey, Singapore, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Thailand, and the U.S. With a network of more than 15 affiliated companies and almost 70 representations worldwide, Messe Munchen is active in more than 130 countries. The more than 150 events held annually attract around 50,000 exhibitors and around three million visitors in Germany and abroad.About MMI Asia Pte LtdEstablished in 1992, MMI Asia is the wholly owned subsidiary and the regional headquarters of Messe Munchen GMBH (MMG) and is one of the world largest and leading exhibition organizers. MMI Asia's portfolio of events include editions of world-leading trade fairs from Munich - transport logistic & air cargo, analytica, ceramitec; as well as industry-specific events such as Glasstech and Fenestration Asia, Asia Climate Forum, and Singapore International Water Week. MMI Asia also provides consultancy in professional trade fair and conference management to government bodies, international trade and promotion organizations, and trade associations. For more information, please visit www.mmiasia.comAbout Vietnam Building Ceramic Association (VIBCA)Vietnam Building Ceramic Association is a professional organization, non-governmental, voluntary, established under Decision No. 41/1999 / QD - BTCCBCP dated 04-10-1999 of the Minister, Head of the Organizing Committee Government personnel. Currently VIBCA includes around 100 members are enterprises of different economic sectors, operating mainly in the field of building ceramics, including the associate members are research institutions, investment consulting, manufacturing and mechanical engineering. VIBCA is a member of the Association of Asean Ceramics Industry CICA and intimate relationship with the Association Ceramics of countries in Asean and in the world.Contact:MMI Asia Pte. Ltd.Valerie Fang - 65 8498 5538Marketing Executivevalerie.fang@mmiasia.com.sgVietnam Building Ceramic AssociationMs Vu Thi Kim Dung - 84 915114000Chief of Foreign Affairsvibcaoffice@gmail.comSource: MMI Asia Pte Ltd (MMI)Copyright 2024 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.