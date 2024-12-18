Hamilton, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2024) - D'Angelo & Sons, a Hamilton-based roofing and home improvement company, has conducted a comprehensive study to identify the Canadian cities most and least vulnerable to climate change, providing insights into the challenges and resilience factors shaping communities across the country. By examining environmental risks and resilience factors, the study offers a comprehensive look at how different cities are positioned to handle the challenges posed by a changing climate.

Most Climate-Resilient Canadian Cities

With nearly four in 10 Canadians (39%) considering climate-related risks like wildfires, floods, heatwaves, and storms when deciding where to live in the next five years, the reality of climate change is influencing decisions more than ever. Canada is warming at twice the global average and some regions are bearing the brunt of its impacts more severely than others.

The study draws on data from the 2021 Canadian Census and the World Resources Institute Aqueduct Water Risk Atlas, ranking cities based on eight key criteria:

Projected water stress in 2050 - How much water these cities will need compared to what is available Drought risk River flood risk

Coastal flood risk

Hurricane risk

Wildfire risk

Extreme heat risk

Financial incentives for energy-efficient home upgrades (ranked by province)

Vulnerable Cities Face Extreme Risks

The study ranks Hamilton, St. Catharines, and Toronto in a three-way tie for 18th place as the cities most at risk, with Oshawa at 17th and Regina, Saskatchewan at 16th. These cities are marked by severe vulnerabilities, including a high likelihood of water shortages by 2050, an increased risk of wildfires, and medium exposure to extreme heat events.

"These cities are already seeing more frequent and extreme weather events and are at a heightened risk for severe climate change impacts," the study notes. Furthermore, residents in these cities are more than twice as likely as the Canadian average to experience riverine flooding.

The proximity of many vulnerable cities to Lake Ontario contributes significantly to their challenges. "Shared water resources across highly populated urban areas will likely stretch supplies, leading to potential water shortages by 2050. Additionally, the geography of these cities increases the likelihood of flooding, posing significant risks to residents and infrastructure," the study explains.

Resilient Cities Lead the Way

On the other end of the spectrum, the study identifies Victoria, Kelowna, and Vancouver in British Columbia; Quebec City in Quebec; and Ottawa, Ontario as the cities best equipped to withstand climate change impacts. These cities benefit from plentiful access to drinking water and, in most cases, natural geographic protection from flooding. However, Quebec City and Ottawa face a medium risk of extreme heat waves.

20 Canadian Cities Ranked By Climate Resiliency

About D'Angelo and Sons

D'Angelo & Sons has been a trusted provider of roofing and home improvement solutions in Ontario for over four decades. Committed to protecting homes and communities, the company advocates for environmental sustainability and climate resilience.

