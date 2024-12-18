Event showcased the latest cybersecurity findings, Keynotes covering the need to secure critical internet infrastructure and the fight against cybercrime across the globe, a full day of Summits, and more

Black Hat, the cybersecurity industry's most established and in-depth security event series, today announced the successful completion of the in-person component of Black Hat Europe 2024. The event welcomed 3,600 unique attendees joining in-person from December 9 to December 12 at the ExCeL London.

Security professionals from 108 countries registered to attend the event and experience firsthand the latest in cybersecurity research, developments, and trends through 43 Briefings, four days of deeply technical hands-on Trainings, over 20 Sponsored Sessions, and 64 in-person tool demos covering exploitation and ethical hacking, reverse engineering, industrial security, and more.

"The Black Hat team appreciates everyone who makes the journey to attend Black Hat Europe each December," said Steve Wylie, Vice President and General Manager of Black Hat. "We recognize that this can be a busy time of year for our community, Partners, and Sponsors, and we are thankful for the chance to reconnect as we wrap up the year and head into 2025."

Show highlights for 2024 included:

Keynotes: This year's event featured two Keynote presentations. The opening Keynote was presented by Frédérick Douzet, director of the Center Geopolitics of the Datasphere (GEODE); and the second Keynote was presented by Éric Freyssinet, brigadier general in the French Gendarmerie Nationale and senior advisor on cybercrime and cybersecurity for the French Ministry of Interior's Cyberspace Command.

Main Stage: New for 2024, the event programming featured a Main Stage talk, presented by Danny Jenkins, CEO Co-Founder of ThreatLocker, on Wednesday, December 11.

Business Hall: This year's Business Hall showcased the latest products and technologies from more than 70 of the industry's leading cybersecurity solution providers. The Business Hall also featured areas for attendee, vendor, and community engagement, including Exhibitor Booths, Startup City, Black Hat Arsenal, Sponsored Sessions, Bricks Picks, and the Community Lounge.

Summits: On Tuesday, December 10, the event featured a full day of Summit content, including the eighth annual Black Hat Executive Summit and the inaugural The AI Summit at Black Hat Europe.

Scholarships: As a way to introduce the next generation of security professionals to the Black Hat community, Black Hat Europe awarded 102 complimentary Briefings passes.

For more information on Black Hat events, please visit www.blackhat.com.

Top Sponsors and Partners of Black Hat Europe 2024 include:

Diamond Sponsors: Appdome, KnowBe4, Snyk, ThreatLocker, and Upwind Security.

Platinum Sponsors: Black Duck, GitHub, and Mend.

Sustaining Partners: Akamai, Armis, Axonius, Cisco, CrowdStrike, Fortinet, KnowBe4, ManageEngine, Microsoft, Pentera, Proofpoint, Qualys, ReliaQuest, SentinelOne, Snyk, Sophos, Sysdig, ThreatLocker, Trend Micro, Wiz, and Zscaler.

Global Partners: Adaptive Shield, Corellium, HackerOne, Snyk, Swimlane, and Sysdig.

About Black Hat

Black Hat is the cybersecurity industry's most established and in-depth security event series. Founded in 1997, these annual, multi-day events provide attendees with the latest in cybersecurity research, developments, and trends. Driven by the needs of the community, Black Hat events showcase content directly from the community through Briefings presentations, Trainings courses, Summits, and more. As the event series where all career levels and academic disciplines convene to collaborate, network, and discuss the cybersecurity topics that matter most to them, attendees can find Black Hat events in the United States, Canada, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.blackhat.com.

