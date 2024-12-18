IMCD N.V.: IMCD to acquire the life science business of YCAM in South Korea and expand its footprint in the beauty and personal care markets

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (18 December 2024) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a global leading distribution and formulation partner of speciality chemicals and ingredients, has signed an agreement to acquire the personal care and pharmaceutical business of YCAM Corporation, a distributor based in South Korea ("YCAM").

Founded in 2010, YCAM specialises in distributing speciality ingredients for the cosmetics, personal care, and pharmaceutical markets. YCAM represents leading global suppliers and focuses on providing customers with formulatory advice and specialty ingredients through its technical team and laboratory support, helping them to stay abreast of market trends. YCAM is located in Anyang, South Korea, and generated a revenue of approximately KRW 26 billion (ca. EUR 17 million) in 2023 with 8 employees.



"This acquisition will be an important step in expanding our footprint in our beauty and personal care market and further enriches our life science portfolio," remarked Dongjoon Lee, Managing Director of IMCD South Korea. "We are excited to welcome such a dedicated and skilled team to IMCD.



"I am convinced that YCAM's extensive resources and knowledge can swiftly integrate into IMCD's global business model, enhancing its commercial and operational strength in South Korea's personal care and pharmaceuticals industries," remarked Munkyum Kim, CEO of YCAM. "My team has been an invaluable asset to the company, and I believe they will have even more opportunities to develop and maximise their potential with IMCD."



The closing of the transaction is subject to customary (regulatory) closing conditions and is expected to take place in the second quarter of 2025.





