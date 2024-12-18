Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Der Markt erwartet spektakuläre News, welche diese Aktie sofort explodieren lassen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A116P8 | ISIN: NL0010801007 | Ticker-Symbol: INX
Tradegate
17.12.24
16:05 Uhr
144,20 Euro
+0,05
+0,03 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
AEX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
IMCD NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMCD NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
143,15144,9007:22
143,40144,8517.12.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.12.2024 07:11 Uhr
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IMCD N.V.: IMCD to acquire the life science business of YCAM in South Korea and expand its footprint in the beauty and personal care markets

Finanznachrichten News

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (18 December 2024) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a global leading distribution and formulation partner of speciality chemicals and ingredients, has signed an agreement to acquire the personal care and pharmaceutical business of YCAM Corporation, a distributor based in South Korea ("YCAM").

Founded in 2010, YCAM specialises in distributing speciality ingredients for the cosmetics, personal care, and pharmaceutical markets. YCAM represents leading global suppliers and focuses on providing customers with formulatory advice and specialty ingredients through its technical team and laboratory support, helping them to stay abreast of market trends. YCAM is located in Anyang, South Korea, and generated a revenue of approximately KRW 26 billion (ca. EUR 17 million) in 2023 with 8 employees.

"This acquisition will be an important step in expanding our footprint in our beauty and personal care market and further enriches our life science portfolio," remarked Dongjoon Lee, Managing Director of IMCD South Korea. "We are excited to welcome such a dedicated and skilled team to IMCD.

"I am convinced that YCAM's extensive resources and knowledge can swiftly integrate into IMCD's global business model, enhancing its commercial and operational strength in South Korea's personal care and pharmaceuticals industries," remarked Munkyum Kim, CEO of YCAM. "My team has been an invaluable asset to the company, and I believe they will have even more opportunities to develop and maximise their potential with IMCD."

The closing of the transaction is subject to customary (regulatory) closing conditions and is expected to take place in the second quarter of 2025.


Attached, the full press release in PDF format, the main visual and photo caption.

Attachments

  • IMCD to acquire the life science business of YCAM in South Korea (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/834808d2-d20a-4b03-82bd-666051f4a949)
  • Photo caption - IMCD to acquire the life science business of YCAM in South Korea (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/658a45c2-4de2-4bd3-9ed0-c4197ceefc74)
  • Press release - IMCD to acquire the life science business of YCAM in South Korea (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7df47f14-66c6-49c9-a99f-2f378e5ae8ec)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.