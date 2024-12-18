Wisekey International Holding Ltd.: WISeKey to Launch Next Generation of Quantum RootKey in Q1 2025

WISeKey to Launch Next Generation of Quantum RootKey in Q1 2025

Geneva, Switzerland - December 18, 2024 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX: WIHN), a global leader in cybersecurity, AI, blockchain, and IoT technologies, in collaboration with the OISTE.ORG Foundation, is developing the next generation of Quantum Root of Trust ("Quantum RootKey"), an advanced cryptographic solution designed to secure digital identities, systems, and communications against the imminent threat posed by quantum computing. Launch of the Quantum RootKey is expected as early as Q1 2025.

The Quantum RootKey employs Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) algorithms to protect against the vulnerabilities of traditional encryption methods like RSA and ECC, which can be broken by quantum computers. By leveraging algorithms such as CRYSTALS-Dilithium and FALCON, the Quantum RootKey ensures that encryption remains secure even as quantum computing evolves.

At the core of this solution is the OISTE/WISeKey Root of Trust (RoT) and advanced Post-Quantum-Cryptography PKI platform (PQC-PKI), which provides a secure cryptographic anchor for storing and managing private keys. All cryptographic operations occur within a protected hardware environment, such as Hardware Security Modules (HSMs), Trusted Platform Modules (TPMs), or specialized secure chips. This hardware-based implementation guards against physical and side-channel attacks.

The OISTE/WISeKey PQC-PKI facilitates secure key generation, authentication, and encryption processes. It generates quantum-resistant key pairs, securely stores private keys, and uses these keys to authenticate users, devices, and communications. By integrating with Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) systems, the Quantum RootKey supports the issuance and management of quantum-safe digital certificates. Additionally, it ensures the integrity of firmware updates and data transfers by providing robust protection against tampering.

WISeKey, through its semiconductor subsidiary SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ"), is also launching a new "Quantum Lab" that makes its PQC-PKI platform available to companies and researchers, enabling the issuance of quantum-resistant digital certificates for evaluation and pilot projects. The new "SEALSQ Quantum Lab" aims to be a reference information point for companies seeking awareness and experience in these new technologies.

Technological Advantages:

Quantum-Resistant Algorithms : CRYSTALS-Dilithium, CRYSTALS-Kyber, FALCON and other NIST-standardized PQC algorithms ensure security against quantum attacks.

: CRYSTALS-Dilithium, CRYSTALS-Kyber, FALCON and other NIST-standardized PQC algorithms ensure security against quantum attacks. Secure Hardware Integration : Embeds cryptographic functions in HSMs, TPMs, and secure microcontrollers to protect against physical and side-channel attacks.

: Embeds cryptographic functions in HSMs, TPMs, and secure microcontrollers to protect against physical and side-channel attacks. Identity Verification : Enables secure authentication for people, applications and IoT devices, secure communications, financial transactions, and more.

: Enables secure authentication for people, applications and IoT devices, secure communications, financial transactions, and more. Long-Term Protection: Future-proof encryption designed to withstand advances in quantum computing for data that is encrypted today and must remain protected for years to come.

Use Cases:

IoT Security : Authentication and secure communication for billions of connected devices.

: Authentication and secure communication for billions of connected devices. Government and Defense : Protection of classified data and secure communication channels.

: Protection of classified data and secure communication channels. Financial Services : Quantum-safe protection for transactions and sensitive financial data.

: Quantum-safe protection for transactions and sensitive financial data. Healthcare : Ensures patient data confidentiality and secure medical communication.

: Ensures patient data confidentiality and secure medical communication. Telecommunications: Secures network infrastructure with quantum-resistant encryption.





Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey, commented, "Quantum computing is set to redefine cybersecurity. Our Quantum RootKey and new PQC-PKI ensure that digital identities and communications remain secure in the face of these changes. Our collaboration with the OISTE.ORG Foundation reinforces our mission to create a secure and privacy-centric digital world."

With this initiative, WISeKey and OISTE.ORG are at the forefront of developing innovative solutions to address the cybersecurity challenges of a post-quantum era.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform.



Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

