Mittwoch, 18.12.2024

WKN: A2PA4R | ISIN: GB00BHJYC057 | Ticker-Symbol: IC1H
Tradegate
17.12.24
09:30 Uhr
121,00 Euro
-1,00
-0,82 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
121,00122,0008:51
121,00122,0008:00
ACCESSWIRE
18.12.2024 08:02 Uhr
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - December 18

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2024 / The Company announces that on 17 December 2024 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 3 May 2024 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 20 February 2024, as announced on 20 February 2024.

Date of purchase:

17 December 2024

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

102,777

Lowest price paid per share:

£ 99.3400

Highest price paid per share:

£ 100.0500

Average price paid per share:

£ 99.7400

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 158,760,172 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 6,241,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4843Q_1-2024-12-17.pdf

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 102,777 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 17 December 2024

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

70,823

5,845

22,865

3,244

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 100.0500

£ 100.0500

£ 100.0500

£ 100.0500

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 99.3400

£ 99.3600

£ 99.3400

£ 99.4000

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 99.7371

£ 99.7634

£ 99.7392

£ 99.7671

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
