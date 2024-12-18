The Romanian authorities allocated a renewable energy capacity of 1. 52 GW through the procurement exercise. The lowest bid for the PV technology was €0. 045/kWh. Romania's Ministry of Energy has revealed the results of the country's first renewable energy auction under a contracts for difference (CfD) scheme. The ministry allocated a total of 1,528 MW of renewable energy capacity through the auction, of which 432 of solar and 1,096 of wind power. It had originally reviewed project proposals for 1,196 MW for wind and 1,615 MW for photovoltaics. "We had a significant number of participants, and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...