ESI Group (Paris:ESI) and the China Automotive Engineering Research Institute Co. Ltd. (CAERI) have launched a partnership to advance intelligent simulation technology for the automotive industry. This collaboration, marked by the establishment of the Intelligent Simulation Center of Excellence in Chongqing (China), was celebrated with a ceremony attended by Jianwen Zhou, General Manager of the Testing Business Department at CAERI, Guojie Wang, Deputy Director of the Safety Center of the Testing Business Department at CAERI, Qingjiang Zhao, Deputy Director of the Safety Center of the Testing Business Department at CAERI, Corinne Romefort-Régnier, Senior Vice-President, General Secretary Governance at ESI Group, and Kin-Choong Chan, General Manager at ESI Group's Asia Pacific region.

The partnership will focus on co-developing cutting-edge virtual simulation solutions tailored to China's evolving automotive sector while exploring international opportunities. By combining ESI Group's global expertise and CAERI's industry leadership, this initiative promises to enhance efficiency, safety, and sustainability across the automotive value chain.

"This partnership signifies a new chapter in automotive simulation," said Corinne Romefort-Régnier, Senior Vice-President, General Secretary Governance at ESI Group. "Together, we can deliver groundbreaking solutions that address the needs of the industry and support its transition toward a more sustainable future."

Jianwen Zhou, General Manager of the Testing Business Department at CAERI, added: "This is a milestone collaboration that will contribute to the development of the automotive industry by leveraging the Center of Excellence for Intelligent Simulation to create innovative solutions in the field of intelligent simulation for customers in China and around the world."

With the Intelligent Simulation Center of Excellence as its cornerstone, this partnership is set to accelerate innovation and strengthen the industry's digital transformation on a global scale.

About ESI Group

ESI Group, a part of Keysight Technologies, provides reliable and customized solutions anchored on predictive physics modeling and virtual prototyping expertise. Acting principally in automotive, land transportation, aerospace and defense, and heavy industry, ESI software enables engineers to simulate mechanical designs, smart manufacturing processes, and human-centric workflows to make better decisions earlier in the product lifecycle. Keysight is an S&P 500 company delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product lifecycle. For further information, go to: www.esi-group.com

About CAERI

CAERI is subordinated to the China Certification and Inspection Group. As a central state-owned enterprise holding a listed company, it actively fulfills its responsibilities and has received accolades as a "Science and Technology Innovation Demonstrative Enterprise" and a "Benchmark Enterprise." As a national-level research institute, CAERI is authorized by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, the State Administration for Market Regulation, and the Ministry of Transport for automotive product announcements, environmental protection, China Compulsory Certification (CCC), and fuel consumption testing. It houses national-level platforms such as the National Gas Vehicle Engineering Research Center, the National Key Laboratory of Automotive Noise, Vibration, and Safety Technology, the National and Local Joint Engineering Laboratory for Alternative Fuel Vehicles, the National Intelligent Clean Energy Vehicle Quality Inspection and Testing Center, the National Robot Testing and Evaluation Center (Chongqing), the National Motor Vehicle Quality Inspection and Testing Center (Chongqing), the National Hydrogen Power Quality Inspection and Testing Center, and the National Motor Vehicle Quality Inspection and Testing Center (Guangdong). CAERI serves as a crucial base and technical support institution for product development, experimental research, and quality testing in China's automotive industry.

