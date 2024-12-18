Tap Global Group Plc - Introduction of XTP Token Locking Feature, UK

18 December 2024

Tap Global Group Plc

("Tap Group" or the "Company")



Introduction of XTP Token Locking Feature, UK

Enhanced product offering following comprehensive regulatory review

Tap Global Group Plc (AQSE: TAP), the FinTech company bridging the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technology, is pleased to announce the introduction of its XTP token locking feature for UK customers following a comprehensive regulatory review. This is further to the commercial agreement with Tap N Go that launched the XTP Cashback Programme, announced on 1 July 2024.

The feature allows customers to lock their XTP tokens for a 12-month period, demonstrating their long-term commitment to the Tap ecosystem while enhancing token stability through reduced circulating supply. Customers participating in the locking programme will receive various platform benefits, including:

Priority customer service access

Reduced trading fees on cryptocurrency transactions

Enhanced transaction limits

Preferential foreign currency transaction rates

Rewards on Tap Global Mastercard transactions

The introduction follows detailed regulatory analysis and legal review to ensure compliance with UK financial promotion regulations.

Arsen Torosian, CEO of Tap Global, commented:

"The relaunch of our locking feature represents another milestone in our commitment to providing innovative, compliant crypto services. This enhancement to our product suite allows customers to demonstrate their long-term commitment to the Tap ecosystem while enjoying enhanced platform benefits.

The UK is a very active crypto trading market and this feature makes our platform even more attractive as we look to win over more UK customers and make holding assets on the Tap platform a compelling proposition."

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries:

About Tap Global Group Plc

Tap Global Group Plc ("Tap Group") bridges the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technology. It offers over 380,000 individual and business customers an innovative and fully integrated fiat payments and cryptocurrency settlement service including access to several major cryptocurrency exchanges. Through the Tap app, customers can trade up to 48 cryptocurrencies and store them directly in their customer wallet, while benefiting from proprietary AI middleware for real-time best-execution and pricing.

Tap Group's European business, Tap Global Limited, was the first cryptocurrency FinTech company to be approved by Mastercard in Europe. Through the Tap card, European users can convert their cryptocurrencies to fiat and spend at more than 37 million merchant locations worldwide.

Investor website:

www.investor.tap.global

Tap Group's operating subsidiaries

Tap Global Limited serves the European customer base and is registered in Gibraltar and licensed and regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission under the DLT with licence No. 25532.

Tap Americas LLC serves the US customer base and is a limited liability company organised under the laws of the state of Florida. Cryptocurrency services are provided by Zero Hash, a Chicago-based B2B2C crypto infrastructure platform.

Learn more:

www.withtap.com

