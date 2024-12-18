Anzeige
WKN: A14TVM | ISIN: SE0007100581 | Ticker-Symbol: ALZC
18.12.2024 08:24 Uhr
ASSA ABLOY acquires Norshield Security Products in the US

Finanznachrichten News

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY has acquired Norshield Security Products ("Norshield"), a US manufacturer of high-security openings and enclosures.

"I am very pleased to welcome Norshield into the ASSA ABLOY Group. This acquisition delivers on our strategy to strengthen our position in mature markets through adding complementary products and solutions to our core business," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

"Norshield's focus on certified ballistic, attack- and blast-resistant products complements our current high-security door portfolio and will enhance our expertise in this market," says Lucas Boselli, Executive Vice President of ASSA ABLOY and Head of the Americas Division. "Norshield's exemplary reputation for high-quality, innovative products and excellent customer service reflects our values, and I am excited for them to join ASSA ABLOY."

Norshield was founded in 1981 and has some 70 employees. The main office and factory are located in Montgomery, Alabama, USA.

Sales for 2023 amounted to about MUSD 16 (approx. MSEK 170). The acquisition will be accretive to EPS from the start.

For more information, please contact:
Nico Delvaux, President and CEO, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 82
Erik Pieder, CFO and Executive Vice President, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 72
Björn Tibell, Head of Investor Relations, tel. no: +46 70 275 67 68

About ASSA ABLOY

The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. The Group operates worldwide with 61,000 employees and sales of SEK 141 billion. The Group has leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. ASSA ABLOY's innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/r/assa-abloy-acquires-norshield-security-products-in-the-us,c4083884

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7333/4083884/3179450.pdf

Press release (PDF)

https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/i/norshield-doors,c3364047

Norshield Doors

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/assa-abloy-acquires-norshield-security-products-in-the-us-302334666.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
