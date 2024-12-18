Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Der Markt erwartet spektakuläre News, welche diese Aktie sofort explodieren lassen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 | Ticker-Symbol: DHG
Frankfurt
18.12.24
08:09 Uhr
4,420 Euro
-0,005
-0,11 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,4154,55508:34
Dow Jones News
18.12.2024 08:31 Uhr
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: FY 2024 Trading Update

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: FY 2024 Trading Update 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: FY 2024 Trading Update 
18-Dec-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
FY 2024 Trading Update 
Adjusted EBITDA in excess of EUR232m 
 
2024 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA ahead of 2023 
 
Focus on innovation continues to enhance productivity 
 
ISE: DHG  LSE: DAL 
 
Dublin and London | 18 December 2024: Dalata Hotel Group plc ('Dalata' or the 'Group'), the largest hotel operator in 
Ireland, with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, provides a trading update for the second 
half of 2024. 
 
Trading has remained robust and, coupled with the positive impact of recent hotel additions in 2023 and 2024, the Group 
now expects to deliver Adjusted EBITDA1 in excess of EUR232 million for the year, c. 4% growth year-on-year. Group RevPAR 
2 is expected to be c. 3.5% ahead of last year for November / December with strong performances in Dublin and the UK. 
For the full year, Group RevPAR2 is expected to be 1% ahead of 2023. 
 
The Group estimates that the recently announced changes in UK National Insurance, the increased minimum wage rates in 
Ireland and the increased living wage rates in the UK will increase hotel payroll by c. 5% in 2025 on a 'like for like 
basis'. The Group continues to respond proactively to cost pressures and is confident it will cover these additional 
costs with the benefit of a EUR2 million reduction in contracted energy pricing, the ongoing roll out of further 
efficiency and innovation initiatives and through RevPAR growth in our markets. In 2025, the Group will also benefit 
from the full year impact of hotels opened in 2024 and the addition of Radisson Blu Hotel Dublin Airport (subject to 
Competition and Consumer Protection Commission "CCPC" approval). 
 
Dermot Crowley, CEO, Dalata said: 
"We are on track to deliver another strong financial performance, headlined by another year of growth in both our 
revenue and Adjusted EBITDA1 performance. Our focus on innovation over the last three years continues to deliver 
enhanced productivity and mitigate the impact of cost inflation on our margins. It is always challenging when external 
input costs are rising; however, I am delighted with how everyone at Dalata has responded to the challenge. 
We executed a number of strategic objectives during the year. We opened four new hotels in the UK this summer, we added 
to our growth pipeline with the acquisition of the Radisson Blu Hotel Dublin Airport and we exchanged an agreement for 
lease for a Clayton hotel to be developed in the heart of the City of London. Our growth is supported by our investment 
in our brands, which has enhanced our guests' experience and driven a stronger market position. We also completed the 
refinancing of our debt facilities, securing a EUR600 million debt package including our inaugural private placement. 
This positions us strongly to capitalise on any opportunities that will deliver accretive value to the business and 
further strengthen our financial performance. We will continue to balance disciplined growth, capital efficiency and 
financial strength with returns to shareholders reflected by our dividend payments and two share buy-back programmes. 
The ability of Dublin Airport to continue to increase passenger numbers is crucial to support further growth across the 
Irish economy, particularly in the hospitality and tourism sectors which are key sources of employment for the island 
of Ireland. Looking forward, I am pleased that the cap will not apply in the summer of 2025, and we are hopeful that it 
will be removed fully in time. It is expected that passenger numbers at Dublin Airport will grow by 4% in 2025, with 
increased access from North America, which will be very positive for hotels across the whole of Ireland. 
 
I look forward to 2025 with optimism. I am very happy with the early trading performance of the four hotels we opened 
in 2024 and I look forward to Dalata benefitting from their full year impact next year. The addition of the Radisson 
Blu Hotel at Dublin Airport (subject to CCPC approval) is very exciting and will positively impact on 2025 performance. 
Our focus is on delivering our exciting 2030 Vision growth strategy to increase our footprint to 21,000 bedrooms". 
 
-ENDS- 
About Dalata 
Dalata Hotel Group plc is a leading hotel operator backed by EUR1.7bn in hotel assets primarily in Ireland and the UK. 
Established in 2007, Dalata has become Ireland's largest hotel operator with an ambitious growth strategy to expand its 
portfolio further in excellent locations in select, large cities in the UK and Continental Europe. The Group's 
portfolio comprises a mix of owned and leased hotels with 56 primarily four-star hotels operating through its two main 
brands, Clayton and Maldron Hotels, with 12,150 rooms and a pipeline of over 870 rooms. For the six-month period ended 
30 June 2024, Dalata reported revenue of EUR302 million, basic earnings per share of 16.0 cent and Free Cashflow per 
Share of 21.5 cent. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). 
For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com 
 
Contacts 
 Dalata Hotel Group plc                    investorrelations@dalatahotelgroup.com 
 Dermot Crowley, CEO                      Tel +353 1 206 9400 
Carol Phelan, CFO 
Niamh Carr, Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Forecasting 
 
 Joint Group Brokers 
Davy: Anthony Farrell                     Tel +353 1 679 6363 
Berenberg: Ben Wright                     Tel +44 203 753 3069 
 
Investor Relations and PR | FTI Consulting           Tel +353 87 737 9089 
Sam Moore / Rugile Nenortaite                 Tel +353 85 277 9905 
                                dalata@fticonsulting.com

Note on forward-looking information

This Announcement contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties because they relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Group or the industry in which it operates, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements referred to in this paragraph speak only as at the date of this Announcement. The Group will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revision or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect future events, circumstances, unanticipated events, new information or otherwise except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.

1 Refer to the Supplementary Financial Information within the Group's interim results announcement for the six-month period ended 30 June 2024.

2 Group RevPAR is stated on a 'like for like' basis and excludes the performance of hotels that newly opened or ceased trading under the Group during the comparative periods.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: TST 
TIDM:      DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  365748 
EQS News ID:  2053285 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2053285&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 18, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.