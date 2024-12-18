DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Strategic Portfolio Update

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Strategic Portfolio Update 18-Dec-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Coinsilium Group Limited: Strategic Portfolio Update Gibraltar, 18 December 2024 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN) (OTCQB: CINGF), the Web3 investor, advisor, and venture builder, is pleased to provide a comprehensive update on its portfolio of Web3 investments, advisory services, and venture initiatives. Over the past year, while the digital asset markets have been steadily recovering, Coinsilium has been focused on laying the groundwork for growth, capitalising on the improving market climate to advance its strategic objectives. At the same time, our investee companies and projects have continued to develop their businesses and execute on their own objectives, operating with a focus on bringing their solutions to market and achieving sustainable growth. As the markets start to show clear signs of resurgence, marked by rising prices, renewed investor confidence, and increasing institutional adoption, we believe that many of the projects within our portfolio are now at a pivotal stage, well-positioned to capitalise on this upward momentum. This improving environment provides a strong foundation for Coinsilium to advance its strategic objectives and unlock the value of the significant progress made across our investments, advisory services, and ventures. As we enter 2025, a year we view as a turning point for both the industry and Coinsilium, we are confident that the milestones achieved to date and the promising outlook for the year ahead, will inspire renewed confidence in the opportunities we are pursuing. We are therefore pleased to share the following Strategic Portfolio Update, featuring a selection of standout projects that represent highlights from our Investment and Advisory portfolios, along with insights into where we expect to see further growth and success as we move into 2025. Investment Portfolio Update Otomato Otomato is designed to simplify interactions with DeFi platforms through automation and user-friendly interfaces. It can help bridge the gap for DeFi traders without coding skills by automating complex tasks and providing clear, intuitive guides. Coinsilium Investment in Otomato Coinsilium's investment in the Otomato Web3 Automation Protocol, as announced 3 July 2024, was made through a USD75,000 Simple Agreement for Future Tokens ("SAFT") in the "Early Backers" round, with an option to acquire an additional USD150,150 of future tokens. Otomato.xyz, a decentralised application, allows users to create and automate Web3 trading strategies without coding skills, generating revenues primarily from affiliate fees and transaction fees. As part of the agreement, Coinsilium earns 7.5% of platform revenues up to the point of the Token Listing Event (TGE). Full announcement here: https://www.aquis.eu/stock-exchange/announcements/4689074 Protocol Development Progress The Otomato engine is now 90% complete, with users set to gain access to its advanced capabilities by January 2025. This will include the ability to design complex automation flows featuring loops, multi-chain conditional triggers, and other advanced functionalities. A simplified interface, currently in development, will enable newcomers to deploy pre-configured strategies with just three clicks, dramatically reducing the barrier to entry. Users will also have the ability to share these strategies and earn royalties, fostering a collaborative and rewarding user ecosystem. Strategic Shifts Otomato is shifting its marketing focus from traditional automation to autonomous agents, aligning with the growing trend of AI-driven workflows. Autonomous agents are software programmes which respond to states and events in their environment independent from direct instruction by the user or owner of the agent, but acting on behalf and in the interest of the owner. The platform is now featured in the Mode Network Agents Apps Store, showcasing its capabilities to a broader Web3 audience (Mode Agents Apps Store). Otomato is set for an official launch on Mode Network and Base (Coinbase's Layer 2 network on Ethereum) in January 2025. These networks provide a robust foundation for adoption, with Base alone boasting approximately 95 million users and over one billion transactions to date. This strategic positioning ensures a strong user base to drive initial adoption and growth. Otomato's development is progressing on multiple fronts as it prepares for a successful launch. The first AI layer is scheduled for integration into the protocol by the end of Q1 2025, enhancing system intelligence and usability. Strong partnerships with prominent DeFi protocols are underway, with further details to be announced shortly. Additionally, discussions are ongoing with three external protocols eager to build on Otomato's infrastructure, including one focused on DeFi applications and another on alert systems, reflecting growing ecosystem interest. To deliver immediate value post-launch, Otomato is actively expanding its integrations with blockchain protocols, prioritising its first strategy: yield optimisation. Coinsilium Commentary: We are highly optimistic about the progress Otomato is making and its fast-track route to development. As a project that is both timely and highly synergistic, Otomato is well-aligned with the accelerated pace of innovation within the Web3 and AI-driven automation sectors. Coinsilium's investment at this very early stage, secured at a low valuation, provides substantial upside potential, further supported by the strength of our strategic relationship and the expertise we bring to the table. With a capable and focused team demonstrating strong execution, we see Otomato as a potential rising star within the Coinsilium portfolio. We encourage investors to monitor this project closely as it continues to gain momentum and stands out as a promising opportunity in the rapidly evolving digital asset landscape. Further information on Otomato is available in our Web3 report, available for download from the Coinsilium Website: https://coinsilium.com/investors/web3-reports Yellow Network Yellow is pioneering the first-ever broker clearing network for the crypto industry, designed to address fragmented liquidity and enable a fully decentralised trading experience. Yellow is backed by a strong lineup of partners, including GSR, Gate.io, LD Capital, Master Ventures, Moonrock Capital, Yellow Spoon Capital, and NOIA, Yellow represents a promising opportunity within the evolving DeFi landscape. Yellow Network is a Layer-3 decentralised Broker Clearing Network powered by State Channels used for communicating and trading between brokers and aggregating liquidity of connected nodes. Exchanges, brokers, and trading firms connect to the P2P network using a unified communication protocol. The main target of Yellow Network is to interconnect all blockchains unlocking access to liquidity for truly decentralised, cross-chain and ultra-high-speed trading. Coinsilium Investment in Yellow Network Yellow Network is a key investment within the Coinsilium portfolio, secured through a USD 200,000 SAFT Agreement for future Yellow digital tokens, as announced on 21 April 2022. Under the terms of the Simple Agreement for Future Tokens ("SAFT"), Coinsilium will receive USD200,000 in value of YELLOW tokens, vesting over a period of time. At this stage the Company cannot disclose specific details regarding price or number of Tokens to be received. Further details will be provided by way of an update to the market in due course, when the Company is able to do so. Full announcement here: https://www.aquis.eu/stock-exchange/announcements/3526565 Progress update for 2024 On 18 September 2024 Yellow Network announced that it had closed a USUSD10 million seed round led by Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen and other notable investors including leading Ethereum developer Consensys, crypto market-making and trading firm GSR and crypto native VC firm Moonrock Capital. On 11 December 2024, Yellow Network's CEO, Louis Bellet, posted that Yellow Network has surpassed 2 million registered users on the Yellow Vault, the cryptocurrency wallet and gateway to the Yellow Network ecosystem. Outlook for 2025 The Yellow Network token listing is slated for Q1 2025. The token listing is a critical milestone since, once tokens are issued and listed on an exchange, this will provide for a mark-to-market valuation reference point for Coinsilium's investment and potential liquidity event subject to vesting terms. Coinsilium Commentary: Yellow represents a highly ambitious and strategically significant investment for Coinsilium. As an early-stage backer, we secured a position at a low relative valuation, providing considerable upside potential. The recent USD10 million funding round, led by Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen and positioning Yellow at a market valuation of over USD200 million, underscores the confidence in Yellow's ability to address key inefficiencies in the DeFi space. The upcoming token launch and listing of the YELLOW token, expected in Q1 2025, will mark an important liquidity event for Coinsilium, signalling the fruition of a long-term strategic investment. We encourage shareholders to monitor this project closely as it continues to progress towards becoming a key player in the decentralised clearing and DeFi trading landscape Further information on Yellow is available in our Web3 report, available for download from the Coinsilium Website: https://coinsilium.com/investors/web3-reports Coin-Dash/SSV Network ssv.network is a fully decentralised, open-source ETH staking network, based on Secret Shared Validator (SSV) technology. SSV is also known as DVT, or Distributed Validator Technology, as it provides an open and simple

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 18, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)