DMEGC Solar says its new solar panels weigh only 15. 3 kg and have a power output of up to 270 W. The new products combine a double-glass design with TOPCon cell technology. DMEGC, a Chinese industrial group that makes PV modules, has launched new lightweight bifacial TOPCon solar panels for residential rooftop PV projects. "The DMxxxM10T-B32HBT double glass module in a compact and easy-to-install design," the manufacturer said in a statement. "Specifically designed for single-family homes and limited roof space, this module allows for optimal roof space utilization using the latest module technologies. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...