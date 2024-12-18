Nano One Materials Corp: Nano One Secures Its 11th New Patent in 2024

Nano One® Materials Corp. ("Nano One" or the "Company"), a cleantech company with a patented process for the low-cost, low-GHG production of lithium-ion battery cathode active materials, is pleased to announce the allowance and/or issuance of 7 new patents to its portfolio, bringing its 2024 total to 11, and its historical total to 48 with more than 56 further patent applications pending, in jurisdictions around the world. These recent patents not only fortify Nano One's intellectual property (IP) portfolio but also add value for its shareholders and enhance the Company's technological edge in a rapidly evolving market.

Dr. Stephen Campbell, Nano One's Chief Technology Officer said "By safeguarding our innovations, we are positioned to lead advancements in energy efficiency and sustainability, which can translate into considerable commercial opportunities. Having a strong IP portfolio creates substantial shareholder value, showcasing our commitment to innovation and commercialization, while attracting partnerships and boosting investor confidence in our long-term growth prospects."

Recently Issued and/or Allowed Patents:

Japanese Patent JP 7503208: Describes a novel battery assembled with high voltage spinel LNMO cathode material made using the One-Pot process and paired with an electrolyte for high durability.

Indian Patent IN 512878: Describes the novel formation of a cathode material, with protective coating thereon, directly in a single processing step.

Japanese Patent JP 7518972 and Taiwan Patent TW 110132742: Describes the M2CAM ® technology using the One-Pot sulfate-free process for the novel formation of lithiated mixed metal oxide cathode materials.

Taiwan Patent TW I849754: Describes a novel kiln design for efficient calcination and thermal processing of CAM.

United States Patent US 12,077,452: Describes a novel lithiated NMC precursor material prepared in the One-Pot process prior to thermal processing.

China Patent CN 113875045: Describes an innovative one pot method that forms a novel coating on NMC, nickel-rich NMC and LNMO cathode materials to improve stability and durability when used in a lithium-ion battery.

The benefits of Nano One's patented One-Pot process and M2CAM technology mainly attribute to the elimination of the traditional precursor steps (pCAM) by integrating them with the lithium addition step (CAM), high efficiency thermal processing, and the elimination of sodium sulphate wastewater. This is aimed at reducing complexity, cost, footprint, energy intensity, and greenhouse gas emissions compared to incumbent processes. This has the additional potential benefit of making One-Pot enabled CAM production facilities easier to site, permit, construct, and operate while decoupling from foreign supply chains of concern.

About Nano One®

Nano One® Materials Corp. (Nano One) is a clean technology company changing how the world makes cathode active materials for lithium-ion batteries. Applications include electric vehicles (EVs), stationary energy storage systems (ESS), and consumer electronics. The Company's patented One-Pot process reduces costs, carbon intensity (lower GHGs), environmental footprint, and reliance on problematic supply chains. Scalability is proven and being demonstrated at Nano One's LFP (lithium-iron-phosphate) pilot production plant in Québec-the only facility and expertise of its kind outside of Asia. Strategic collaborations and partnerships with international companies like Sumitomo Metal Mining, Rio Tinto, and Worley are supporting a global growth strategy via technology licensing and joint ventures. Nano One has received funding from the Government of Canada, the Government of the United States, the Government of Québec, and the Government of British Columbia. The company is leveraging deep industry expertise and plans to license and deploy cleaner cathode manufacturing plant design packages-delivering cost-competitive and faster-to-market battery materials solutions world-wide.

