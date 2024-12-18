Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Megachance: Aktien-Geheimtipp aus der 2. Reihe - der Markt schläft nicht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
18.12.2024 09:18 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Xinhua Silk Road: GLA platform enhances complaint response efficiency through information transparency and openness, report

Finanznachrichten News

BEIJING, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater London Authority (GLA) platform has made meaningful results in areas such as multi-channel exploration, public participation and feedback, rapid responsiveness and cross-departmental collaboration, according to the Evaluation Report on Worldwide City Hotline Services and Governance Effectiveness (2024).

Photo shows GLA platform's complaint channels.

Released at the 2024 Beijing Forum on Swift Response to Public Complaints held in Beijing on Wednesday, the report scientifically evaluates 20 representative cities around the world, providing a comprehensive summary of the operational experience and models of worldwide city hotlines from an international perspective.

The report highlights that the GLA platform is dedicated to integrating information channels, enhancing transparency and fostering open sharing to improve complaint handling efficiency and increase citizen satisfaction.

In terms of channel integration, the GLA platform integrates common complaint channels for areas such as transport, policing, municipal work and fire services. It includes dedicated sections for each category of complaint, where users can click through to reach the relevant department's complaint portal.

To ensure that citizens are kept informed about the progress of their complaints, the GLA platform also provides detailed guidance on complaint procedures, which clearly outlines the feedback citizens will receive at each stage.

In terms of information openness and sharing, the GLA platform promptly discloses how citizens' complaints are processed. If citizens prefer their data not to be shared publicly, they can specify this when providing feedback. Meanwhile, citizens can participate in discussions on key topics via the "Talk London" platform to offer suggestions for the city government's future plans and policies.

Notably, the GLA platform has also introduced independent third-party services such as social care workers to promote the fairness and transparency of government work and foster a positive ecosystem for government-citizen interaction.

According to the report, a survey of the public in the evaluated global cities revealed that the effectiveness of appeal resolution was 75.3 percent, indicating room for improvement in the responsiveness of hotlines and solving real-world problems. Among international cities, London received the highest rating for appeal resolution effectiveness.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/343619.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2583957/2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-gla-platform-enhances-complaint-response-efficiency-through-information-transparency-and-openness-report-302334719.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.