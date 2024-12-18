ABO WIND AG has made a strategic move by transferring 90% of its stakes in the Toqlukuti'k Wind & Hydrogen project to Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), marking a significant development in its renewable energy portfolio. The large-scale project, located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, aims to produce competitive green hydrogen and ammonia, leveraging the region's exceptional wind conditions and existing infrastructure. This ambitious venture has the potential to develop up to five gigawatt wind power capacity and is expected to generate over 4,000 jobs during its construction phase, with 400 permanent positions planned for its 30-year operational period. ABO WIND AG maintains a minority stake and continues its development role in the project.

Market Performance

The company's stock demonstrated resilience despite a minor daily decline of 1.15% to €38.75 on December 17, 2024. Over the past month, the renewable energy specialist has shown impressive momentum, recording a 14.12% increase. With a market capitalization of €367.4 million, the Wiesbaden-based project developer maintains its significant position in the renewable energy sector, supported by a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and an annual dividend payment of €0.60 per share.

