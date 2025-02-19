Chatsworth Products to Boost Manufacturing Capacity in Craven County with Major Investment and Job Growth

Yesterday, Governor Stein announced that Chatsworth Products Inc. will expand its manufacturing operations in Craven County. In the first phase, the company will create 45 new jobs and invest $11 million. The total impact over 5 years will be 150 jobs and $15.5 million in investment.

Chatsworth Products' manufacturing initiative is a strategic investment designed to expand capacity and meet both current and future market demands, ensuring the company remains at the forefront of the hyperscale and AI-driven infrastructure industry.

"Craven County offers the perfect combination of resources, infrastructure, and talent to support our growth as we expand our manufacturing operations. This investment reflects our commitment to building the capacity and flexibility needed to serve our customers globally while strengthening our position in the market," said Ted Behrens, CEO of Chatsworth Products. "We are excited to deepen our roots in Craven County and look forward to contributing to the region's economic growth and innovation."

Craven County provides an ideal environment for this expansion, offering a skilled workforce, a strategic location with strong transportation networks, and a business-friendly climate that supports advanced manufacturing. These factors make the region a prime choice for CPI's continued growth and long-term success.

"Chatsworth Products is a valued partner, and we are excited to see them grow in Craven County. This expansion is a testament to our commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment and creating job opportunities for our residents," said Craven 100 Alliance Chairman Owen Andrews.

Craven County Board of Commissioners Chairman Denny Bucher echoed this sentiment, stating, "This investment reinforces Craven County's position as a leader in advanced manufacturing. The work being done here isn't just creating local jobs; it's driving innovation on a global scale, supplying critical infrastructure for industries around the world."

This expansion marks a significant milestone for both Chatsworth Products and Craven County, underscoring the region's continued growth as a hub for advanced manufacturing and innovation.



ABOUT CRAVEN COUNTY:

Craven County ranks 29 out of 100 counties in North Carolina for size based upon a population of 102,142 and 3 out of 100 for veteran population. Home to North Carolina's first permanent capital, the county covers 707 square miles of the inland coastal region of eastern North Carolina and contains the municipalities of New Bern, Havelock, Bridgeton, Cove City, Dover, River Bend, Trent Woods, and Vanceboro. The County's history contributes to one of its major economic engines - tourism. The 20th century also brought a strong military presence to Craven County with the establishment of Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. Forward-looking accomplishments can be seen in the areas of facility development, accessibility of services, economic development, conservation of the environment, and efficient, flexible operations. Learn more about Craven County at www.cravencountync.gov .

ABOUT THE CRAVEN 100 ALLIANCE:

The Craven 100 Alliance (C1A) is a dynamic public-private partnership dedicated to promoting economic development and prosperity in Craven County, North Carolina. C1A connects stakeholders from city and county governments, as well as the public and private sectors, to drive innovation, job creation, and sustainable growth in the region. C1A's four major initiatives-Workforce Development, Product Development, Investment, and Collaboration-play a vital role in fostering long-term success and regional growth. Learn more about C1A at cravenbusiness.com .

ABOUT CHATSWORTH PRODUCTS:

Chatsworth Products (CPI) is a global manufacturer of products and solutions that power and protect businesses' ever-growing investment in information and communications technology for IT and industrial automation applications. As a trusted business partner, CPI is uniquely prepared to respond to requirements with global availability and rapid product customization, giving businesses a competitive advantage. With decades of experience engineering thermal, power and cable management solutions for the data center, enterprise networking and industrial enclosure markets, CPI is well positioned to provide organizations with unequaled application expertise, customer service and technical support, as well as a global network of industry-leading distributors. CPI's broad offering includes Cabinet, Containment and Industrial Enclosure Systems, Cable Management, Cable Runway and Tray, Power Management, Environmental Monitoring and Security, Grounding and Bonding, Open Rack Systems, Seismic Protection Systems, Wall-Mount Systems, and Zone Cabling and Wireless Enclosures.

###

Media Contact:

Shane Digan

252-649-9787

SOURCE: Craven County

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire