Birmingham, England--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2024) - Shedstore, the UK's leading retailer of garden buildings, has announced the release of a comprehensive guide to shed insulation, addressing the growing demand for creative energy-saving solutions amidst rising energy costs.

As the UK confronts colder weather and escalating energy prices, homeowners are increasingly turning to creative DIY solutions to improve energy efficiency. One unusual trend on the rise is the insulation of garden buildings and sheds.

Consider the possibilities - garden offices, reading rooms, workshops, and gyms, just to name a few. Adding insulation means these outdoor buildings can be used year-round by families whilst also allowing them to sidestep the burden of additional electricity costs.

According to the Office for National Statistics, the UK experienced the highest 12-month rate of energy price inflation among G7 countries as of March 2023, surpassing single-digit increases in other major economies.

This financial strain has promoted UK households to seek cost-effective measures to reduce energy consumption, with insulation emerging as a practical alternative.

Traditionally used for common garden storage, the concept of a shed has changed in recent years. Now, more than ever, sheds are available in a wide range of sizes, shapes, and styles - from compact models for small gardens to expansive, multi-room structures. Constructed from a wide range of materials, including timber, metal, or plastic, sheds and garden buildings now cater to a wide range of budgets and needs, with options including affordable DIY shed kits to high-end, custom-designed garden buildings.

The Energy Saving Trust highlights that installing insulation can significantly reduce heat loss and lower heating bills.

"People are realising the potential of their garden sheds and outdoor buildings," says a spokesperson at Shedstore, a leading supplier of garden buildings and accessories. "A well-insulated shed can serve multiple purposes, from keeping items safe and dry to functioning as a creative studio, all while helping families cut down on heating costs in the main house."

Shed insulation is not just about reducing heating bills, in their advice about reducing home heat loss the Energy Saving Trust notes that about a quarter of heat is lost through the roof in an uninsulated home. "A typical house with no insulation will lose 33% of heat through walls and 25% through the roof," confirms EDF Energy. Of course, this same advice applies to buildings of any kind, including sheds.

"Our how to insulate a shed guide offers step-by-step instructions, helpful advice, and even a handy infographic to assist homeowners in undertaking insulation projects.

"The goal ultimately is to help individuals create an outdoor space that can be used as more than simple storage," Shedstore adds. "By providing accessible information, we hope to make the process of insulating a shed straightforward and achievable for everyone."

The rise in shed insulation projects coincides with a broader trend of homeowners seeking multipurpose solutions for limited spaces.

According to a survey by the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) reported by Architecture.com, 17% of UK homeowners expressed a desire to create office spaces within their homes to facilitate remote work, reflecting a significant shift in living and working habits following the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, research by Zoopla indicates that over 40% of British homeowners adapted their homes during the pandemic, resulting in the creation of nearly five million new home offices and over one million home gyms.

This data highlights a substantial trend among UK homeowners toward repurposing existing spaces to accommodate new functionalities. And all this while, the world is trying to move towards net zero policies.

"As energy costs continue to rise, we think home and garden insulation projects are only going to become more popular," Shedstore says.

According to a report by Mintel Store, the UK thermal insulation market experienced a 15% increase in value in 2021, reaching approximately £1.38 billion. This growth reflects a rising consumer awareness of energy efficiency and the affordability of insulation materials.

About Shedstore

With over 18 years of online trading, Shedstore is the UK's leading retailer of sheds offering a wide range of garden buildings, summerhouses, and outdoor living solutions. Committed to comfort and quality, Shedstore aims to support homeowners with expert advice and resources to make the most of their garden and outdoor spaces.

