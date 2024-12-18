SDIC Gansu New Energy has commissioned the 750 MW Akesai Huidong CSP-PV plant in Jiuquan, China's Gansu province, combining a 110 MW concentrated solar power (CSP) tower and a 640 MW solar array to form China's largest hybrid solar facility. Chinese renewable energy company SDIC Gansu New Energy has commissioned the 750 MW Akesai Huidong CSP-PV plant in the high-altitude deserts of Jiuquan, China's Gansu province. The facility includes a 110 MW CSP tower and a 640 MW solar plant. Covering 16. 5 km², the solar thermal segment spans 2 km² and is China's largest project combining these two solar ...

