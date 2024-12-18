Anzeige
Hisense to Showcase Future of Smart Living with "AI Your Life" at CES 2025

Finanznachrichten News

QINGDAO, China, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, is set to redefine smarter living with the debut of its AI ambition powered by a showcase of its latest innovations at CES 2025.

Hisense will redefine smart living at CES 2025 under the theme

Recognized as the world No.1 in the 100'+ TV market, Hisense has set the global trend in large-screen with ever richer experiences. While product specifications are important, Hisense is constantly pushing boundaries to elevate every experience, connecting with people where they spend their time, and creating products that enhance life's most meaningful moments and inclusive for all.

For Hisense, AI isn't just a vision of the feature, but the backbone of product innovations, designed to simplify life and make every moment memorable. By integrating AI technology with cutting-edge Hi-View AI Engine, Hisense is enabled to deliver a more authentic, highly detailed, and vibrant viewing experience for everyone, integrated seamlessly to improve daily experiences and delivering unmatched energy efficiency.

From January 7-10, Hisense will be showcasing the very latest technological breakthroughs at the Central Hall, Booth 16625 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, offering a glimpse into the future of unparalleled AI-driven lifestyle experiences.

A key theme of Hisense's booth is the scenario-based application of AI technology, reinforcing its leadership in TV and expertise in delivering outstanding picture quality, whilst providing visitors a first-hand experience of the integration of AI in transforming modern lifestyles. Featuring 17 immersive experiences and 59 technical highlights, Hisense will unveil a veritable suite of premium products, including ULED MiniLED TVs, Laser TVs and other smart home appliances, along with advanced applications in automative, commercial displays, healthcare and energy systems.

To kick-off CES 2025, Hisense will host an exclusive press conference on January 6 from 9:00 AM to 9:45 AM PST in the Jasmine Room at Mandalay Bay, the day prior to the official CES opening.

Hisense at CES 2025
Event Dates: January 7-10, 2025
Location: Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall
Booth Details: Hisense at Booth 16625

About Hisense

Hisense is a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand. According to Omdia, Hisense ranked No. 2 globally for total TV shipments and No. 1 in 100"+ TVs. The company has expanded quickly to operate in more than 160 countries and specializes in multi-media goods, home appliances, and intelligent IT information.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2582945/Hisense_redefine_smart_living_CES_2025_theme__AI_Your_Life.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hisense-to-showcase-future-of-smart-living-with-ai-your-life-at-ces-2025-302334781.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
