The French media conglomerate Vivendi is set to depart from the prestigious CAC-40 index, marking a significant shift in France's stock market landscape. This decisive move, announced by market operator Euronext, comes as Vivendi undergoes a comprehensive restructuring that will divide the company into four independent entities. Despite this major change taking effect on December 23, Vivendi's stock demonstrated resilience with a 2.39 percent increase to €2.567. Bureau Veritas, a global leader in inspection and certification services, will assume Vivendi's position in the benchmark index, with its own shares rising 1.34 percent to €30.20 following the announcement.
Market Performance
Recent market activity has highlighted the impact of Vivendi's strategic transformation, with the stock experiencing significant volatility. The company's shares recorded a notable decline of 8.28 percent to €2.498 on December 17, reflecting investor response to the restructuring plans. The broader market impact is evident in Vivendi's current market capitalization of €8.5 billion, while the company's monthly and annual performance metrics indicate downward pressure, showing declines of 22.22 and 30.34 percent respectively.
