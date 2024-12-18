Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has agreed to acquire IQT Group, a provider of engineering managed services for large infrastructure projects, based in Rovigo, Italy. The acquisition will combine Accenture's generative AI and digital capabilities with IQT Group's infrastructure projects expertise to help clients plan, execute and manage net-zero infrastructure projects more efficiently.

IQT Group focuses on designing and supervising net-zero infrastructure projects for electricity generation and transmission. The company works closely with utility providers, helping both private and public organizations build and modernize integrated electricity and water networks. It also supports maximizing energy efficiency of industrial and commercial sites, and designs and manages networks for telecom operators.

IQT Group's recent projects have supported Italy's clean energy transition under the EU's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), which aims to modernize Italy's infrastructure and enhance energy efficiency for a net-zero future.

The company's services cover planning and execution of infrastructure projects, from conducting feasibility studies, handling environmental planning and permits, and setting technical specs, to ensuring efficiency, safety and sustainability throughout the project. Its more than 450 consultants and engineers will join Accenture's growing infrastructure and capital projects practice within Industry X in Italy.

Teodoro Lio, CEO of Accenture Italy and Market Unit Lead of Italy, Central Europe and Greece, said: "The proposed acquisition of IQT Group confirms our intention to further strengthen our position in Italy by enhancing our engineering expertise and the services related to the implementation of strategic net-zero infrastructure projects. Our teams aim to support public and private companies in the utilities, energy and telecommunications sectors with digital tools to make their projects more efficient and productive. Ultimately, we will help them build a lower-carbon energy system, which will not only reduce the carbon footprint of utilities but also of the industrial value chain it powers."

Andrea Cavecchia, CEO of IQT Group, said: "Our expertise in engineering services for electricity, water and telecommunications infrastructure and industrial and commercial sites combined with Accenture's global reach and digital capabilities, will allow us to expand our services and offer even greater value to our clients. Together we will pursue a sustainable future, built on smart strategic infrastructure to enhance the quality and safety of people's lives."

Accenture has been strategically expanding its infrastructure and capital projects capability globally and in Europe. Last year, it acquired U.S. advisory and management company Anser Advisory and consulting and Canadian program management company Comtech, and is now the seventh-largest professional services firm for infrastructure and capital projects in North America. Earlier this year, Accenture made its first acquisition in this space in Europe with BOSLAN in Spain, a management services provider focused on net-zero infrastructure.

Accenture's recent acquisitions in Italy include Fibermind, a network services company; Intellera Consulting, with expertise in the national consulting market dedicated to the innovation of Public Administration; Ammagamma, a consulting company with Italian excellence in innovation related to Artificial Intelligence (AI); and Customer Management IT and SirfinPA, two companies offering innovative services and technological solutions in the fields of Justice and Public Security.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed, and the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including antitrust clearances.

