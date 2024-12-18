An explosion at an Eskom coal-fired power plant injured nine employees last week. The utility believes a rupture of a high-pressure steam steel pipe caused the incident and has said the event will not affect the suspension of load shedding. A transformer explosion at an Eskom-owned power station unit in eastern South Africa has injured nine people. The incident, which took place last Thursday, occurred at Matla Power Station in Mpumalanga, affecting Unit 6 of the 3. 6 GW coal plant, which consists of a total of six 600 MW units. As a precautionary measure, Eskom took Unit 5 offline following the ...

