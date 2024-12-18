MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. Acquires Dirty Laundry Solutions , Rebranding the Company kathy ireland Laundry

MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:MSCH) today announced the acquisition of Dirty Laundry Solutions, LLC dba Aloha Laundry Life (DLS), a pioneering force in the virtual laundromat and territory licensing industry. The transaction, completed on December 7, 2024, involves an undisclosed combination of stock and cash.

Under the MainStreetChamber Holdings umbrella, DLS will rebrand as kathy ireland® Laundry, focusing on the sale of laundromat licenses and the rapid expansion of pick-up, delivery, and wash-dry-fold services-the fastest-growing segment in the industry.

Building on its 2023 partnership and licensing agreement with kathy ireland® Laundry, MainStreetChamber Holdings is poised to further revolutionize the billion-dollar laundromat industry. The on-demand laundry service market is projected to experience significant growth in the coming years, with industry forecasts ranging from $326.18 billion to $564.08 billion by 2030 or 2032, according to a report by Future Market Insights. This substantial market potential reflects increasing consumer demand for convenience-driven solutions and the adoption of advanced technologies in the laundry sector.

MainStreetChamber Holdings plans to leverage this growth trajectory with its enhanced business model and rebranding under the kathy ireland® Laundry brand. Through a strategic global partnership and licensing agreement with kathy ireland® Worldwide, the company offers businesses the opportunity to increase their sales and market expansion through the licensing of brands that include kathy ireland® Laundry, kathy ireland® Furniture Factory, kathy ireland® kids, kathy ireland® Logistics, ireland® Pay and others.

With 2023 revenues exceeding $1.1 million and a net profit of over $500,000, DLS is positioned to scale by 10x under the enhanced operational model. The acquisition is expected to drive exponential growth by capitalizing on the booming demand for modernized laundry solutions and license opportunities.

DLS was originally co-founded by Larry Kozin, CEO of MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc., and John Bellave, CEO of Advanced Licensing-a wholly owned subsidiary of MainStreetChamber Holdings. Since its inception in 2019, Advanced Licensing has driven over $5 million in DLS license sales, focusing on virtual laundromat solutions and territorial expansion.

"DLS has always been at the forefront of innovation in the laundromat sector, and this acquisition represents a significant milestone for MainStreet Chamber Holdings as we scale up operations and expand our footprint," said Larry Kozin, CEO of MainStreetChamber Holdings. "Our vision is to redefine the industry by offering entrepreneurs unparalleled opportunities while delivering modern, customer-focused laundry solutions to communities nationwide."

"Kathy Ireland is an incredible partner, bringing global visibility and credibility to the brand," added Kozin. "With her guidance and vision, we are charting a course toward significant growth while staying true to our mission of sustainability, efficiency, and customer-centric services. She has been and continues to be a transformative force for the company's growth, strengthening our brand and aligning us with a global vision."

"I am thrilled to see the continued growth and innovation that kathy ireland® Laundry brings to the industry," says Kathy Ireland, Chair, CEO, and Chief Designer of kathy ireland® Worldwide."This rebranding is more than a name change-it's a bold step toward delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower entrepreneurs and improve lives. Together, we are revolutionizing an essential service, making it more accessible, sustainable, and customer-focused than ever before." Ms. Ireland is named as one of the most influential women in licensing by License Global magazine, which also lists kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW®) as one of the most powerful brands in the world.

John Bellave, CEO of Advanced Licensing, added, "This acquisition is not just about growth; it's about innovation and opportunity. Our goal has always been to empower entrepreneurs, and under the kathy ireland® Laundry brand, we'll be able to do that at an unprecedented scale. We are creating a business model that's not just about washing clothes-it's about transforming lives and communities."

As part of the rebranding, the company is unveiling its new kathy ireland® Laundry logo and committing to further innovation and customer-focused services in the laundromat industry.

About MainStreet Chamber Holdings, Inc.

MainStreetChamber Holdings is a leading global provider of IP and brand licensing. It oversees a diverse portfolio of ventures that reflect its commitment to entrepreneurship and innovation. The company develops and markets licensing solutions for any type of organization, from startups to established companies, with holdings that include Advanced Licensing, kathy ireland® Laundry, kathy ireland® Furniture Factory, kathy ireland® kids, and MainStreet Chamber of Commerce.

To learn more, visit MSCH.com.

About kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW®)

kiWW® is listed as one of the most powerful brands in the world by License Global magazine. Kathy Ireland is ranked #1 in Lifestyle in Forbes magazine's most recent 50 Over 50 special issue. Kathy Ireland is named one of the 19 most influential women in licensing by License Global magazine and according to Fairchild Publications, Kathy Ireland is one of the 50 most influential people in fashion. Furniture Today names Kathy one of the most influential leaders in the furniture industry. Kathy graces the cover of Forbes Magazine more times than Sports Illustrated. kiWW® is responsible for billions of dollars in retail sales. kiWW® is the recipient of multiple awards including several Good Housekeeping Seals. Kathy and kiWW® support many non-profits including: women and children's health, HIV/AIDS, Education, human freedom, life, wars against religious persecution and violence. Kathy is a Board Member of the NFLPI, WNBPA Board of Advocates, an Ambassador and donor for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and International Youth Chair for the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. www.kathyireland.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

The foregoing information regarding MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation the Company's outlook for growth and market expansion, and which can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "believe," "potential," "should," "continue" or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect current plans. Risks concerning the Company's business may be described in more detail in the Company's periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

kathy ireland® is a registered trademark of kathy ireland® Worldwide.

