ABB has agreed to purchase Gamesa's power electronics and storage business, which produces doubly fed induction generator (DFIG) wind converters, industrial battery energy storage systems (BESS), and utility-scale solar inverters. Swedish-Swiss multinational conglomerate ABB said it has signed an agreement to acquire Gamesa Electric's power electronics business in Spain from Siemens Gamesa, The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal is expected to strengthen ABB's position and help it expand in the growing market for high-power renewable energy conversion technology. ...

