Options Technology (Options), the world's leading managed service provider (MSP) in capital markets infrastructure and technology, today announced the successful deployment of its AtlasFabric and AtlasFeed offerings for market data and trading infrastructure services at the Saudi Exchange's Tadawul Data Center in Riyadh, KSA, (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia).

This significant milestone marks a pivotal moment in Options' continued global expansion, bringing advanced technology solutions to clients into the MENA region whilst also providing seamless access for clients from other regions to enter this market via low latency infrastructure via the firm's recently launched Atlas product suite

Danny Moore, President and CEO at Options, commented, "We're thrilled to announce the deployment of AtlasFabric and AtlasFeed at the Saudi Exchange. Unprecedented client demand in the region highlighted the need for a low-latency solution to access this critical market. This deployment not only delivers on that demand but also lays the foundation for an exciting roadmap of new feed deployments in 2025. It's a significant milestone in our global expansion and a testament to our commitment to delivering cutting-edge infrastructure where our clients need it most."

Today's news comes as the latest in a series of major milestones at Options, including the launch of the industry's first low latency Bergamo tickerplant, the acquisition of Packets2Disk and significant investment from Vitruvian Partners

