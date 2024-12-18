Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today its common stock will be added to the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (Nasdaq: NBI), effective prior to market open on Monday, December 23, 2024.

The NASDAQ Biotechnology Index is designed to track the performance of a set of securities listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market (NASDAQ) that are classified as either biotechnology or pharmaceutical companies and is a modified market capitalization weighted index. The NBI is reconstituted annually in December in accordance with a set of eligibility criteria including minimum market capitalization and average daily trading volume, among other criteria.

To learn more about the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index, visit this link.

About Compass Pathways

Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Our focus is on improving the lives of those who are living with mental health challenges and who are not helped by existing standards of care. We are pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin treatment, in which our proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has Breakthrough Therapy designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has received Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) designation in the UK for treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

We have commenced a phase 3 clinical program of COMP360 psilocybin treatment in TRD, the largest randomized, controlled, double-blind psilocybin treatment clinical program ever conducted. Previously, we completed a phase 2b study with top line data showing a statistically significant (p<0.001) and clinically relevant improvement in depressive symptom severity after three weeks for patients who received a single 25mg dose of COMP360 psilocybin with psychological support. We have completed an open label phase 2 study of COMP360 psilocybin treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and we are currently conducting a phase 2 clinical study in anorexia nervosa.

Compass is headquartered in London, UK, with offices in New York and San Francisco in the US. Our vision is a world of mental wellbeing.

