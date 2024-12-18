Anzeige
Mawson Gold Limited: SXG Drills 242 Metres @ 6.0 G/T Gold Traversing 8 High-Grade Veins in Down Dip Extension at Sunday Creek

Finanznachrichten News

Including 3.6 m @ 114.6 g/t Gold and 0.16 m @ 3,330 g/t Gold

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2024 /

Mawson Gold Limited("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSXV:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) announces Southern Cross Gold Ltd. ("Southern Cross Gold" or "SXG") has released results from two drill holes from the Rising Sun prospect at its 100%-owned Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project in Victoria.

High Level Take Away:

Southern Cross Gold's latest drilling results from the Sunday Creek Project in Victoria demonstrate the project's expanding high-grade potential and size adding four new >100 g/t AuEq * m intercepts to the project within a single drill hole. Drill hole SDDSC144 delivered exceptional results with 242.1 m @ 6.0 g/t gold (uncut), including multiple bonanza-grade intersections across eight distinct high-grade vein sets. Most notably, the hole produced one of the project's highest-grade intersections to date: 0.16 m at 3,352.0 g/t AuEq (3,330.0 g/t Au, 11.7% Sb), ranking as the seventh-best composite interval in project history and 3.6 m @ 117.3 g/t AuEq (114.6 g/t Au, 1.4% Sb).

Of equal significance, SDDSC129, the deepest hole drilled to date at Sunday Creek (1,269.8 m), successfully extended known mineralisation and served as a crucial control hole for SDDSC144. The hole's high-grade intersection at 1,238.6 m (1.5 m @ 21.5 g/t AuEq) proves mineralisation extends 100 m down-dip from previous intersections. This depth extension, combined with the project's improving predictability of high-grade intersections, suggests significant exploration upside remains.

The results reinforce the conclusion that Sunday Creek has become a very significant epizonal gold-antimony system, similar to other major Victorian deposits such as Fosterville and Costerfield. With antimony recognised as a critical mineral by major economies and China recently imposing export restrictions, Sunday Creek's antimony content (which represents approximately 20% of in-situ recoverable value) adds strategic importance to the project. The Company's systematic drill program, currently employing five rigs with plans to drill 60,000 m through Q3 2025, continues to expand the known mineralisation along strike and at depth.

For Those Who Like the Details:

  • SDDSC144 drilled 242.1 m @ 6.0 g/t gold (uncut) traversing eight high-grade vein sets and delivered the seventh best intercept on the Sunday Creek project, 0.16 m @ 3,352.0 g/t AuEq (3,330.0 g/t Au, 11.7% Sb). The hole included 10 intervals >100 g/t Au (up to 3,330.0 g/t Au), four intervals >2% Sb (up to 11.7% Sb) and added four new >100 g/t AuEq x m intercepts to the project. Selected highlights include:

    • 15.7 m @ 12.0 g/t AuEq (11.4 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 567.1 m, including:

      • 4.1 m @ 40.8 g/t AuEq (40.2 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 568.9 m

    • 0.7 m @ 193.5 g/t AuEq (193.4 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 609.3 m

    • 0.5 m @ 87.1 g/t AuEq (84.8 g/t Au, 1.2% Sb) from 632.5 m, including:

      • 0.2 m @ 210.6 g/t AuEq (206.0 g/t Au, 2.5% Sb) from 632.5 m

    • 5.8 m @ 4.8 g/t AuEq (4.3 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 659.4 m, including:

      • 0.4 m @ 56.8 g/t AuEq (56.1 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 664.8 m

    • 3.6 m @ 18.2 g/t AuEq (18.2 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 697.4 m including:

      • 1.2m @ 55.3 g/t AuEq (55.2 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 697.4 m

    • 3.6 m @ 117.3 g/t AuEq (114.6 g/t Au, 1.4% Sb) from 748.8 m, including:

      • 0.6 m @ 653.6 g/t AuEq (639.8 g/t Au, 7.3% Sb) from 751.8 m

    • 0.16 m @ 3,352.0 g/t AuEq (3,330.0 g/t Au, 11.7% Sb) from 776.6 m

  • SDDSC129 is the deepest hole on the project at 1,269.8 m with high-grade mineralisation present at 1,238.6 m (1.5 m @ 21.5 g/t AuEq (21.5 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb). Selected highlights include:

    • 0.8 m @ 8.4 g/t AuEq (8.4 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 890.7 m

    • 0.9 m @ 4.9 g/t AuEq (4.9 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 1,079.2 m

    • 1.5 m @ 21.5 g/t AuEq (21.5 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 1,238.6 m, including:

      • 0.8 m @ 36.6 g/t AuEq (36.6 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 1,239.3 m

  • Ongoing Exploration: Thirteen holes are currently being processed and analysed, with five holes in progress (Figures 1 and 2).

  • Mawson owns 96,590,910 shares of SXG (48.7%), valuing its stake at A$379.6 million (C$344.3 million) based on SXG's closing price on December 17, 2024 AEDT.

  • SDDSC129 is the deepest hole on the project at 1,269.8 m with high-grade mineralisation present at 1,238.6 m (1.5 m @ 21.5 g/t AuEq (21.5 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb). Selected highlights include:

Michael Hudson, Mawson Interim CEO and Executive Chairman, states: "In a remarkable two-month span, SXG has hit the ultimate year-end quadrella at Sunday Creek, delivering extraordinary high-grade intersections across four distinct prospect areas. The sequential discoveries showcase the deposit's expansive high-grade nature over more than 1 km, starting with Christina's 1.7 m @ 254.0 g/t AuEq (9th best intersection), followed by Golden Dyke's broad 5.5 m @ 26.1 g/t AuEq, then culminating in two bonanza-grade hits: Apollo's 0.5 m @ 2,544.0 g/t AuEq (4th best) and Rising Sun's 0.16 m @ 3,352.0 g/t AuEq (7th best). This success across multiple prospect areas, yielding three top ten intersections in the project's history, validates the robust nature of the mineralisation system and highlights the effectiveness of the company's structural targeting methodology in this high-grade epizonal gold-antimony system.

"Today's results continue to demonstrate the exceptional high-grade nature and expanding scale of the Sunday Creek mineralised system. SDDSC144 has delivered outstanding results including 242.1 m at 6.0 g/t Au (uncut), traversing eight distinct high-grade vein sets. Most notably, SDDSC144 produced one of our highest-grade intersections to date with 0.16 m @ 3,330 g/t Au intersected within a deep high-grade zone of this impressive epizonal system. Many of the other 8 vein sets in the same drill hole reported wide and high-grade results including 4.1 m @ 40.2 g/t Au and 3.6 m @ 114.6 g/t Au. In addition, SDDSC129, our deepest hole to date at 1,270 m, successfully extended known mineralisation with significant high-grade gold intersections up to 100 m below previously drilled mineralisation.

"With five drill rigs currently operating and plans to drill 60,000 m through to Q3 2025, we are well-positioned to continue expanding this remarkable epizonal gold-antimony system, which grows more impressive with each new result."

Drill Hole Discussion

Results from drill holes SDDSC129 and SDDSC144 (Figures 1 and 2) are announced here from the Rising Sun prospect at the 100%-owned Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project in Victoria (Figure 4).

Drill hole SDDSC144 delivered outstanding results at Sunday Creek, intercepting multiple high-grade gold-antimony veins across a 270 m prospective corridor. The hole, which was strategically drilled parallel to the dyke/breccia/altered sediment host and at a high angle to the mineralised vein sets, returned a 242.1 m @ 6.0 g/t gold (uncut) traversing eight distinct high-grade vein sets. Five vein sets represent down-dip extensions of 25 m to 55 m and three are infill intersections. Highlights included 3.6 m @ 117.3 g/t AuEq (114.6 g/t Au, 1.4% Sb) from 748.8 m (Photo 1) and most notably, the hole produced one of the project's highest-grade intersections to date, returning 0.16 m at 3,352.0 g/t AuEq (3,330.0 g/t Au, 11.7% Sb) from 776.6 m (Photo 2), ranking as the seventh-best composite interval and containing the fourth-highest gold assay in the project's history.

The high-grade nature of mineralisation is further demonstrated by ten intervals exceeding 100 g/t Au, with values up to 3,330.0 g/t Au, and four intervals containing more than 2% antimony, reaching a maximum of 11.7% Sb. The hole has significantly contributed to the project's high-grade inventory, adding four new >100 g/t AuEq * m intercepts and one intersection in the 50 to 100 g/t AuEq * m range (at a 2.0 m @ 1.0 g/t AuEq cutoff), bringing the project total to fifty-four high-grade intersections.

These results continue to demonstrate the high-grade nature and expanding scale of the Sunday Creek mineralised system, with successful extensions of known mineralised shapes and the discovery of new high-grade vein sets within the exploration target area. Extended highlights for SDDSC144 include:

  • 3.4 m @ 1.8 g/t AuEq (1.1 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 545.3 m

  • 6.3 m @ 2.5 g/t AuEq (1.7 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 554.0 m

  • 15.7 m @ 12.0 g/t AuEq (11.4 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 567.1 m, including:

    • 4.1 m @ 40.8 g/t AuEq (40.2 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 568.9 m

  • 1.9 m @ 2.4 g/t AuEq (1.8 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 591.7 m

  • 1.0 m @ 4.0 g/t AuEq (3.9 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 596.6 m

  • 0.7 m @ 193.5 g/t AuEq (193.4 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 609.3 m

  • 0.5 m @ 87.1 g/t AuEq (84.8 g/t Au, 1.2% Sb) from 632.5 m, including:

    • 0.2 m @ 210.6 g/t AuEq (206.0 g/t Au, 2.5% Sb) from 632.5 m

  • 3.7 m @ 1.5 g/t AuEq (0.9 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 638.0 m

  • 0.5 m @ 7.7 g/t AuEq (7.6 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 650.0 m

  • 1.0 m @ 4.2 g/t AuEq (3.9 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 656.0 m

  • 5.8 m @ 4.8 g/t AuEq (4.3 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 659.4 m, including:

    • 0.4 m @ 56.8 g/t AuEq (56.1 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 664.8 m

  • 3.6 m @ 18.2 g/t AuEq (18.2 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 697.4 m, including:

    • 1.2 m @ 55.3 g/t AuEq (55.2 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 697.4 m

  • 1.2 m @ 2.7 g/t AuEq (2.5 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 719.5 m

  • 2.2 m @ 1.4 g/t AuEq (1.3 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 733.9 m

  • 2.8 m @ 0.8 g/t AuEq (0.7 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 743.5 m

  • 3.6 m @ 117.3 g/t AuEq (114.6 g/t Au, 1.4% Sb) from 748.8 m, including:

    • 0.6 m @ 653.6 g/t AuEq (639.8 g/t Au, 7.3% Sb) from 751.8 m

  • 0.16 m @ 3,352.0 g/t AuEq (3,330.0 g/t Au, 11.7% Sb) from 776.6 m

Drill hole SDDSC129 is the deepest hole (1,269.8 m) drilled to date at Sunday Creek, successfully extended known mineralisation. The hole served as a crucial control hole for SDDSC144, effectively defining the system's southern margins and leading to the discovery of high-grade mineralisation 30 m north of the subsequently drilled SDDSC144. Mineralisation remains open to the north of SDDSC144.

SDDSC129 intercepted three distinct high-grade vein sets. The most significant intersection returned 1.5 m @ 21.5 g/t AuEq (21.5 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 1,238.6 m, representing the equal-deepest high-grade intercept on the project to date. This intersection is significant, extending mineralization 100 m down-dip from previous drilling.

The hole extended known mineralisation by 52 m below SDDSC118 (which returned 3.6 m @ 124.8 g/t AuEq from 1,120.4 m). The high-grade nature of the mineralisation is demonstrated by six intervals exceeding 5 g/t Au, with values reaching up to 56.3 g/t Au. Extended highlights include:

  • 1.1 m @ 2.8 g/t AuEq (2.8 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 826.1 m

  • 1.6 m @ 1.3 g/t AuEq (1.3 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 830.2 m

  • 0.8 m @ 8.4 g/t AuEq (8.4 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 890.7 m

  • 0.9 m @ 4.9 g/t AuEq (4.9 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 1,079.2 m

  • 1.5 m @ 21.5 g/t AuEq (21.5 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 1,238.6 m, including:

    • 0.8 m @ 36.6 g/t AuEq (36.6 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 1,239.3 m

  • 1.6 m @ 1.8 g/t AuEq (1.8 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 1,243.1 m

Pending Results and Update

Thirteen holes (SDDSC120W1, 140, 142, 146, 146W1, 147-151, 153, 155, 157) are currently being processed and analyzed, with five holes (SDDSC149W1, 152, 154, 155A, 157A) in progress (Figures 1 and 2).

Further Information

No upper gold grade cut is applied in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness. However, during future Mineral Resource studies, the requirement for assay top cutting will be assessed. The Company notes that due to rounding of assay results to one significant figure, minor variations in calculated composite grades may occur.

Figures 1 to 4 show project location, plan and longitudinal views of drill results reported here and Tables 2 to 4 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralized intervals reported individually as estimated true widths ("ETW"), otherwise they are interpreted to be approximately 25% to 50% of the sampled thickness for other reported holes. Lower grades were cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum width of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum of 1 m width unless specified unless otherwise* specified to demonstrate higher grade assays.

About Sunday Creek

The Sunday Creek epizonal-style gold project is located 60 km north of Melbourne within 16,900 hectares ("Ha") of granted exploration tenements. SXG is also the freehold landholder of 133.29 Ha that form the key portion in and around the main drilled area at the Sunday Creek Project and is closing on a 921.22 Ha (total 1,054.51 Ha or 2,605.8 acres) subject to Foreign Investment Board ("FIRB") approval.

Gold and antimony form in a relay of vein sets that cut across a steeply dipping zone of intensely altered rocks (the "host"). When observed from above, the host resembles the side rails of a ladder, where the sub-vertical mineralized vein sets are the rungs that extend from surface to depth. At Apollo and Rising Sun these individual 'rungs' have been defined over 600 m depth extent from surface to 1,100 m below surface, are 2.5 m to 3.5 m wide (median widths) (and up to 10 m), and 20 m to 100 m in strike.

Cumulatively, 154 drill holes for 69,693.69 m have been reported by SXG (and Mawson Gold Ltd) from Sunday Creek since late 2020. An additional 12 holes for 582.55 m from Sunday Creek were abandoned due to deviation or hole conditions. Fourteen drillholes for 2,383 m have been reported regionally outside of the main Sunday Creek drill area. A total of 64 historic drill holes for 5,599 m were completed from the late 1960s to 2008. The project now contains a total of fifty-four (54) >100 g/t AuEq x m and fifty-nine (59) >50 to 100 g/t AuEq x m drill holes by applying a 2 m @ 1 g/t lower cut.

Our systematic drill program is strategically targeting these significant vein formations, initially these have been defined over 1,350 m strike of the host from Christina to Apollo prospects, of which approximately 620 m has been more intensively drill tested (Rising Sun to Apollo). At least 67 'rungs' have been defined to date, defined by high-grade intercepts (20 g/t to >7,330 g/t Au) along with lower grade edges. Ongoing step-out drilling is aiming to uncover the potential extent of this mineralized system (Figure 3).

Geologically, the project is located within the Melbourne Structural Zone in the Lachlan Fold Belt. The regional host to the Sunday Creek mineralization is an interbedded turbidite sequence of siltstones and minor sandstones metamorphosed to sub-greenschist facies and folded into a set of open north-west trending fold.

Further Information

Further discussion and analysis of the Sunday Creek project by Southern Cross Gold is available on the SXG website at www.southerncrossgold.com.au.

Critical Metal Epizonal Gold-Antimony Deposits

Sunday Creek (Figure 4) is an epizonal gold-antimony deposit formed in the late Devonian (like Fosterville, Costerfield and Redcastle), 60 million years later than mesozonal gold systems formed in Victoria (for example Ballarat and Bendigo). Epizonal deposits are a form of orogenic gold deposit classified according to their depth of formation: epizonal (<6 km), mesozonal (6-12 km) and hypozonal (>12 km).

Epizonal deposits in Victoria often have associated high levels of the critical metal, antimony, and Sunday Creek is no exception. China claims a 56 per cent share of global mined supplies of antimony, according to a 2023 European Union study. Antimony features highly on the critical minerals lists of many countries including Australia, the United States of America, Canada, Japan and the European Union. Australia ranks seventh for antimony production despite all production coming from a single mine at Costerfield in Victoria, located nearby to all SXG projects. Antimony alloys with lead and tin which results in improved properties for solders, munitions, bearings and batteries. Antimony is a prominent additive for halogen-containing flame retardants. Adequate supplies of antimony are critical to the world's energy transition, and to the high-tech industry, especially the semi-conductor and defence sectors where it is a critical additive to primers in munitions.

The Chinese government placed export limits on September 15, 2024 on six antimony-related products. Additionally, the new policy bans gold-antimony smelting separation technology exports without permission from the ministry. This week China further ratcheted up supply pressure, imposing an outright ban on exports of gallium, germanium and antimony to the United States. This puts pressure on Western defence supply chains and negatively affect the supply of the metal and push up pricing given China's dominance of the supply of the metal in the global markets. This is positive for SXG as we are likely to have one of the very few large and high-quality projects of antimony in the western world that can feed western demand into the future.

Antimony represents approximately 20% in situ recoverable value of Sunday Creek at the gold equivalent calculation described below.

Technical Background and Qualified Person

The Qualified Person, Michael Hudson, Executive Chairman and a director of Mawson Gold, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, has reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release.

Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of Southern Cross Gold consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.

MAW considers that both gold and antimony that are included in the gold equivalent calculation ("AuEq") have reasonable potential to be recovered at Sunday Creek, given current geochemical understanding, historic production statistics and geologically analogous mining operations. Historically, ore from Sunday Creek was treated onsite or shipped to the Costerfield mine, located 54 km to the northwest of the project, for processing during WW1. The Costerfield mine corridor, now owned by Mandalay Resources Ltd contains two million ounces of equivalent gold (Mandalay Q3 2021 Results), and in 2020 was the sixth highest-grade global underground mine and a top 5 global producer of antimony.

MAW considers that it is appropriate to adopt the same gold equivalent variables as Mandalay Resources Ltd in its Mandalay Technical Report, 2024 dated March 28, 2024. The gold equivalence formula used by Mandalay Resources was calculated using Costerfield's 2023 production costs, using a gold price of US$1,900 per ounce, an antimony price of US$12,000 per tonne and 2023 total year metal recoveries of 94% for gold and 89% for antimony, and is as follows:

???????? = ???? (??/??) + 1.88 × ???? (%).

Based on the latest Costerfield calculation and given the similar geological styles and historic toll treatment of Sunday Creek mineralization at Costerfield, SXG considers that a ???????? = ???? (??/??) + 1.88 × ???? (%) is appropriate to use for the initial exploration targeting of gold-antimony mineralization at Sunday Creek.

About Mawson Gold Limited (TSXV:MAW, FRANKFURT:MXR, OTC PINK:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Limited has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic exploration company. Over the last decades, the team behind Mawson has forged a long and successful record of discovering, financing, and advancing mineral projects in the Nordics and Australia. Mawson holds the Skellefteå North gold discovery and a portfolio of historic uranium resources in Sweden. Mawson also holds 48.7% of Southern Cross Gold Ltd. (ASX:SXG) which owns or controls two high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields in Victoria, Australia, including the exciting Sunday Creek Au-Sb discovery.

About Southern Cross Gold Ltd (ASX:SXG)

Southern Cross Gold holds the 100%-owned Sunday Creek project in Victoria and Mt Isa project in Queensland, the Redcastle joint venture in Victoria, Australia, and a strategic 6.7% holding in ASX-listed Nagambie Resources Limited (ASX:NAG) which grants SXG a Right of First Refusal over a 3,300 square kilometer tenement package held by NAG in Victoria.

On behalf of the Board,

"Michael Hudson"
Michael Hudson, Interim CEO and Executive Chairman

Further Information
www.mawsongold.com
1305 - 1090 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7
Mariana Bermudez (Canada), Corporate Secretary
+1 (604) 685 9316 info@mawsongold.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although Mawson believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate, and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Mawson cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, Mawson's expectations regarding its ownership interest in Southern Cross Gold, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates, changes in world metal markets, changes in equity markets, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises on the Company's business, risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; exploration potential being conceptual in nature, there being insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource on the Australian-projects owned by SXG, and uncertainty if further exploration will result in the determination of a mineral resource; planned drill programs and results varying from expectations, delays in obtaining results, equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions, local community relations, dealings with non-governmental organizations, delays in operations due to permit grants, environmental and safety risks, and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Mawson disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Picture 1: Quartz stibnite vein with coarse visible gold at 751.9 m. Interval assayed 0.4 m @ 754 g/t Au and 11.4% Sb from 751.9 m. Scale 1mm markings.

Picture 2: Quartz stibnite vein with coarse visible gold at 776.6 m. Interval assayed 0.16 m @ 3,330 g/t Au and 11.7% Sb from 776.6 m. Scale across image approximately 16 cm.

Figure 1: Sunday Creek plan view showing selected results from holes SDDSC129 and SDDSC144 reported here (blue highlighted box, black trace), with selected prior reported drill holes and pending holes.

Figure 2: Sunday Creek longitudinal section across A-B in the plane of the dyke breccia/altered sediment host looking towards the north (striking 236 degrees) showing mineralized veins sets. Showing hole SDDSC129 and SDDSC144 reported here (blue highlighted box, black trace), with selected intersections and prior reported drill holes. The vertical extents of the vein sets are limited by proximity to drill hole pierce points. For location refer to Figure 1.

Figure 3: Sunday Creek regional plan view showing soil sampling, structural framework, regional historic epizonal gold mining areas and broad regional areas tested by 12 holes for 2,383 m drill program. The regional drill areas are at Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan located 4,000-7,500 m along strike from the main drill area at Golden Dyke- Apollo.

Figure 4: Location of the Sunday Creek project, along with the 100% owned Redcastle gold-antimony project and simplified geology.

Table 1: Drill collar summary table for recent drill holes in progress.

Hole-ID

Depth (m)

Prospect

East GDA94_Z55

North GDA94_Z55

Elevation

Azimuth

Plunge

SDDSC120W1

1088.5

Rising Sun

331108

5867977

319

267

-55

SDDSC129

1269.8

Rising Sun

330339

5867860

277

77

-58

SDDSC133

347.2

Apollo East

331376

5867742

335

8

-42

SDDSC136

349

Apollo East

331375

5867742

335

329

-41

SDDSC139

469.2

Apollo East

331464

5867865

333

267

-38

SDDSC140

352.9

Christina

330075

5867612

274

9

-70

SDDSC141

935.3

Golden Dyke

330809

5867842

301

272

-53

SDDSC142

500.67

Christina

330075

5867612

274

292

-70

SDDSC143

667.6

Apollo

331464

5867865

333

270

-39

SDDSC144

800.7

Rising Sun

330338

5867860

277

76

-56

SDDSC145

941

Apollo

331594

5867955

344

264

-40

SDDSC146

245.7

Christina

330073

5867612

274

273

-42

SDDSC146W1

461.2

Christina

330073

5867612

274

273

-42

SDDSC147

977.2

Golden Dyke

330809

5867842

301

278

-57

SDDSC148

563.6

Christina

330073

5867611

274

278

-57.2

SDDSC149

970.8

Apollo

331594

5867955

344

266

-47

SDDSC149W1

In progress plan 990 m

Apollo

331594

5867955

344

266

-47

SDDSC150

638.8

Christina

330333.4

5867860

276.9

244

-65

SDDSC151

737.2

Golden Dyke

330809

5867842

301

273.8

-56.5

SDDSC152

In progress plan 1100 m

Rising Sun

330815.9

5867599

295.8

328

-65

SDDSC153

641.6

Christina

330333.4

5867860

276.9

244.8

-52.5

SDDSC154

In progress plan 400 m

Christina

330075.1

5867612

273.6

60

-26.5

SDDSC155

31

Rising Sun

330338.7

5867860

276.9

72.7

-63.5

SDDSC155A

In progress plan 1025 m

Rising Sun

330338.7

5867860

276.9

72.7

-63.5

SDDSC157

194.4

Golden Dyke

330818

5867847

301.3

276.6

-58.4

SDDSC157A

In progress plan 900 m

Golden Dyke

330818

5867847

301.3

276.2

-60

Table 2: Table of mineralized drill hole intersections reported from SDDSC129 and SDDSC144 using two cutoff criteria. Lower grades cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq cutoff over a maximum of 1 m.

Hole-ID

From (m)

To (m)

Length (m)

Au g/t

Sb%

AuEq g/t

SDDSC129

826.1

827.2

1.1

2.8

0.0

2.8

SDDSC129

830.2

831.8

1.6

1.3

0.0

1.3

SDDSC129

890.7

891.5

0.8

8.4

0.0

8.4

SDDSC129

1079.2

1080.1

0.9

4.9

0.0

4.9

SDDSC129

1238.6

1240.1

1.5

21.5

0.0

21.5

Including

1239.3

1240.1

0.8

36.6

0.0

36.6

SDDSC129

1243.1

1244.7

1.6

1.8

0.0

1.8

SDDSC144

545.3

548.7

3.4

1.1

0.3

1.8

SDDSC144

554.0

560.3

6.3

1.7

0.4

2.5

SDDSC144

567.1

582.8

15.7

11.4

0.3

12.0

Including

568.9

573.0

4.1

40.2

0.3

40.8

SDDSC144

591.7

593.6

1.9

1.8

0.3

2.4

SDDSC144

596.6

597.6

1.0

3.9

0.0

4.0

SDDSC144

609.3

610.0

0.7

193.4

0.1

193.5

SDDSC144

632.5

633.0

0.5

84.8

1.2

87.1

Including

632.5

632.7

0.2

206.0

2.5

210.6

SDDSC144

638.0

641.7

3.7

0.9

0.3

1.5

SDDSC144

650.0

650.5

0.5

7.6

0.1

7.7

SDDSC144

656.0

657.0

1.0

3.9

0.2

4.2

SDDSC144

659.4

665.2

5.8

4.3

0.3

4.8

Including

664.8

665.2

0.4

56.1

0.4

56.8

SDDSC144

697.4

701.0

3.6

18.2

0.0

18.2

Including

697.4

698.6

1.2

55.2

0.1

55.3

SDDSC144

719.5

720.7

1.2

2.5

0.1

2.7

SDDSC144

733.9

736.1

2.2

1.3

0.0

1.4

SDDSC144

743.5

746.3

2.8

0.7

0.1

0.8

SDDSC144

748.8

752.4

3.6

114.6

1.4

117.3

Including

751.8

752.4

0.6

639.8

7.3

653.6

SDDSC144

776.6

776.8

0.2

3330.0

11.7

3352.0

Table 3: All individual assays reported from SDDSC129 and SDDSC144 reported here >0.1g/t AuEq..

Hole-ID

From (m)

To (m)

Length (m)

Au ppm

Sb%

AuEq (g/t)

SDDSC129

513.6

513.9

0.3

1.0

0.0

1.1

SDDSC129

554.8

555.5

0.8

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC129

555.5

556.1

0.6

2.1

0.0

2.2

SDDSC129

556.1

556.5

0.4

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC129

563.0

563.4

0.4

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC129

563.4

563.7

0.2

8.7

0.1

8.8

SDDSC129

563.7

564.7

1.0

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC129

592.5

593.4

1.0

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC129

593.4

593.7

0.3

0.9

0.0

1.0

SDDSC129

593.7

594.0

0.3

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC129

631.2

632.0

0.8

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC129

648.8

648.9

0.1

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC129

706.7

707.8

1.1

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC129

714.8

716.0

1.2

0.5

0.1

0.6

SDDSC129

716.0

717.2

1.2

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC129

751.0

752.0

1.0

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC129

775.6

776.8

1.2

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC129

779.2

780.4

1.2

0.6

0.0

0.7

SDDSC129

808.6

809.8

1.2

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC129

816.8

817.4

0.6

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC129

818.1

818.8

0.7

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC129

818.8

819.4

0.6

0.4

0.1

0.6

SDDSC129

819.4

820.0

0.5

0.2

0.2

0.5

SDDSC129

820.0

820.4

0.5

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC129

820.4

820.7

0.3

0.7

0.1

0.8

SDDSC129

822.8

823.6

0.8

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC129

824.2

824.7

0.5

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC129

826.1

826.3

0.2

2.4

0.1

2.6

SDDSC129

826.9

827.2

0.3

8.8

0.0

8.8

SDDSC129

827.2

828.0

0.8

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC129

830.2

830.7

0.5

2.9

0.0

2.9

SDDSC129

830.7

831.2

0.5

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC129

831.2

831.4

0.2

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC129

831.4

831.8

0.4

1.3

0.2

1.6

SDDSC129

831.8

832.3

0.5

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC129

832.3

832.8

0.4

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC129

832.8

833.0

0.3

0.5

0.0

0.5

SDDSC129

833.0

833.9

0.9

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC129

833.9

834.7

0.8

0.8

0.0

0.8

SDDSC129

835.9

836.1

0.3

0.4

0.0

0.5

SDDSC129

836.1

836.8

0.7

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC129

837.2

837.8

0.6

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC129

837.8

838.1

0.3

0.8

0.0

0.9

SDDSC129

838.1

838.6

0.5

0.5

0.1

0.6

SDDSC129

839.0

839.4

0.4

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC129

840.0

840.6

0.6

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC129

840.6

841.1

0.4

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC129

841.1

841.4

0.4

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC129

841.4

842.0

0.6

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC129

842.0

843.3

1.3

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC129

844.1

844.6

0.4

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC129

844.6

844.9

0.3

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC129

846.2

846.7

0.5

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC129

849.1

849.3

0.2

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC129

849.3

850.1

0.8

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC129

850.9

852.0

1.1

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC129

852.0

852.6

0.6

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC129

855.7

856.2

0.5

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC129

857.5

857.8

0.3

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC129

857.8

858.1

0.3

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC129

858.1

858.5

0.4

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC129

859.1

859.9

0.7

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC129

870.1

870.3

0.3

0.5

0.0

0.6

SDDSC129

870.3

871.3

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC129

873.1

873.9

0.8

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC129

873.9

874.9

0.9

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC129

890.1

890.7

0.5

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC129

890.7

891.5

0.8

8.4

0.0

8.4

SDDSC129

891.5

892.0

0.6

0.5

0.0

0.6

SDDSC129

892.0

892.7

0.7

0.6

0.0

0.6

SDDSC129

892.7

893.1

0.3

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC129

893.5

893.8

0.3

0.9

0.0

0.9

SDDSC129

893.8

894.1

0.3

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC129

894.1

894.7

0.6

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC129

894.7

895.1

0.4

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC129

895.1

895.2

0.1

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC129

895.2

895.5

0.3

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC129

896.0

896.7

0.7

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC129

917.7

918.5

0.8

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC129

980.7

981.0

0.2

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC129

1027.8

1028.5

0.6

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC129

1028.5

1029.2

0.8

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC129

1032.0

1032.1

0.1

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC129

1032.1

1032.7

0.6

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC129

1032.7

1033.0

0.3

0.5

0.0

0.5

SDDSC129

1033.0

1033.9

0.9

0.5

0.0

0.5

SDDSC129

1033.9

1034.4

0.5

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC129

1034.4

1035.3

0.9

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC129

1036.4

1037.1

0.8

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC129

1037.1

1037.5

0.4

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC129

1038.2

1039.1

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC129

1040.9

1042.1

1.2

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC129

1042.1

1043.1

1.0

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC129

1043.1

1043.4

0.3

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC129

1043.4

1044.4

1.0

0.3

0.0

0.4

SDDSC129

1044.4

1045.2

0.8

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC129

1045.2

1045.6

0.4

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC129

1045.6

1046.1

0.5

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC129

1046.1

1046.3

0.2

2.3

0.0

2.3

SDDSC129

1047.0

1047.8

0.8

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC129

1047.8

1048.2

0.4

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC129

1049.2

1050.1

0.9

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC129

1050.1

1050.7

0.6

1.0

0.0

1.0

SDDSC129

1052.0

1053.0

1.0

0.3

0.0

0.4

SDDSC129

1055.5

1055.7

0.2

0.7

0.0

0.7

SDDSC129

1059.6

1060.9

1.3

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC129

1064.0

1064.4

0.4

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC129

1065.6

1065.8

0.2

0.5

0.0

0.5

SDDSC129

1065.8

1066.0

0.2

1.0

0.0

1.0

SDDSC129

1066.0

1067.0

1.0

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC129

1069.8

1070.6

0.8

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC129

1070.6

1071.1

0.5

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC129

1079.2

1080.1

0.9

4.9

0.0

4.9

SDDSC129

1081.0

1081.5

0.5

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC129

1088.9

1089.2

0.3

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC129

1089.2

1090.4

1.2

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC129

1091.2

1091.4

0.2

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC129

1097.3

1097.4

0.1

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC129

1099.8

1101.0

1.2

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC129

1186.0

1187.0

1.0

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC129

1187.0

1188.0

1.0

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC129

1190.0

1191.0

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC129

1192.3

1192.5

0.2

4.2

0.0

4.2

SDDSC129

1193.5

1193.6

0.2

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC129

1224.3

1224.7

0.4

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC129

1233.1

1233.7

0.7

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC129

1235.6

1236.5

0.9

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC129

1237.7

1238.0

0.3

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC129

1238.0

1238.6

0.6

0.6

0.0

0.6

SDDSC129

1238.6

1239.3

0.7

3.2

0.0

3.2

SDDSC129

1239.3

1239.4

0.1

5.0

0.0

5.1

SDDSC129

1239.4

1239.8

0.4

56.3

0.0

56.3

SDDSC129

1239.8

1240.1

0.3

26.3

0.0

26.3

SDDSC129

1240.1

1240.9

0.9

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC129

1240.9

1242.0

1.1

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC129

1242.4

1242.9

0.4

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC129

1242.9

1243.1

0.2

0.5

0.0

0.6

SDDSC129

1243.1

1243.7

0.6

1.8

0.0

1.8

SDDSC129

1243.7

1244.6

1.0

1.9

0.0

1.9

SDDSC129

1244.6

1244.9

0.2

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC129

1245.6

1245.9

0.3

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC129

1246.9

1247.8

0.9

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC129

1248.0

1248.6

0.5

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC129

1249.2

1250.0

0.8

0.7

0.0

0.7

SDDSC129

1250.0

1250.9

0.9

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC129

1250.9

1252.1

1.3

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC129

1252.1

1253.4

1.3

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC129

1253.4

1254.6

1.2

0.5

0.0

0.5

SDDSC129

1254.9

1255.8

0.9

0.8

0.0

0.8

SDDSC129

1267.2

1267.5

0.3

1.4

0.0

1.4

SDDSC144

465.0

465.6

0.6

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC144

473.0

473.5

0.5

0.3

0.0

0.4

SDDSC144

474.2

474.4

0.2

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC144

475.0

475.7

0.7

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC144

498.5

499.1

0.6

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC144

499.1

499.8

0.6

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC144

526.2

526.4

0.2

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC144

527.8

528.3

0.5

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC144

535.7

536.1

0.3

0.5

0.0

0.5

SDDSC144

536.7

537.0

0.4

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC144

537.0

537.7

0.6

0.9

0.0

0.9

SDDSC144

537.7

538.0

0.3

0.5

0.0

0.5

SDDSC144

538.0

538.5

0.5

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC144

539.9

540.0

0.2

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC144

540.0

540.3

0.3

1.3

0.0

1.3

SDDSC144

540.3

540.5

0.2

0.5

0.0

0.6

SDDSC144

540.5

541.1

0.6

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC144

544.5

545.3

0.8

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC144

545.3

545.6

0.4

1.3

0.0

1.4

SDDSC144

546.5

546.6

0.1

0.7

0.2

1.1

SDDSC144

546.6

546.9

0.3

5.0

0.5

6.0

SDDSC144

546.9

547.2

0.2

0.3

0.4

1.0

SDDSC144

547.2

547.5

0.3

1.5

0.6

2.6

SDDSC144

547.5

547.7

0.2

0.6

0.9

2.3

SDDSC144

547.7

548.0

0.3

0.2

0.7

1.6

SDDSC144

548.0

548.3

0.3

1.9

0.1

2.2

SDDSC144

548.3

548.6

0.3

1.0

0.7

2.2

SDDSC144

550.9

551.6

0.6

0.5

0.3

1.0

SDDSC144

552.3

552.4

0.1

0.7

0.1

0.8

SDDSC144

552.4

552.9

0.5

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC144

552.9

554.0

1.1

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC144

554.0

554.7

0.7

3.6

0.1

3.8

SDDSC144

554.7

555.3

0.6

5.8

0.1

5.9

SDDSC144

555.3

556.2

0.9

0.2

0.1

0.4

SDDSC144

556.2

557.0

0.9

0.2

0.4

0.9

SDDSC144

557.0

557.3

0.2

8.8

1.4

11.5

SDDSC144

557.3

557.9

0.6

0.4

0.7

1.8

SDDSC144

557.9

558.8

0.9

0.2

0.2

0.5

SDDSC144

558.8

559.4

0.6

2.9

1.3

5.4

SDDSC144

559.4

559.9

0.6

0.3

0.1

0.4

SDDSC144

559.9

560.3

0.4

0.7

1.2

2.8

SDDSC144

560.3

561.3

1.0

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC144

561.3

562.3

1.0

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC144

562.3

563.0

0.7

0.4

0.1

0.5

SDDSC144

563.7

564.5

0.8

1.1

0.0

1.2

SDDSC144

564.5

565.0

0.5

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC144

565.0

565.8

0.8

0.4

0.0

0.5

SDDSC144

565.8

566.2

0.5

0.7

0.1

0.8

SDDSC144

566.2

567.1

0.9

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC144

567.1

567.4

0.3

15.2

0.1

15.3

SDDSC144

567.4

568.0

0.6

1.3

0.2

1.7

SDDSC144

568.0

568.9

0.9

3.0

0.2

3.4

SDDSC144

568.9

569.8

0.9

7.7

0.2

8.2

SDDSC144

569.8

570.7

0.8

0.3

0.1

0.5

SDDSC144

570.7

571.5

0.8

47.2

0.5

48.2

SDDSC144

571.5

572.1

0.7

0.3

0.2

0.6

SDDSC144

572.1

572.3

0.2

1.1

0.4

1.8

SDDSC144

572.3

572.5

0.2

136.0

0.6

137.1

SDDSC144

572.5

572.7

0.2

268.0

0.1

268.2

SDDSC144

572.7

573.0

0.3

123.0

0.7

124.3

SDDSC144

573.0

573.2

0.2

0.5

0.2

0.8

SDDSC144

573.2

574.1

0.9

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC144

574.1

575.1

1.0

0.9

0.5

1.8

SDDSC144

575.1

576.1

1.0

0.3

0.3

1.0

SDDSC144

576.1

577.1

1.0

1.9

0.4

2.6

SDDSC144

577.1

578.1

1.0

0.6

0.4

1.3

SDDSC144

578.1

579.0

0.9

1.1

0.1

1.4

SDDSC144

579.0

579.9

0.9

0.8

0.3

1.3

SDDSC144

579.9

580.8

0.9

0.9

0.2

1.2

SDDSC144

580.8

581.8

1.0

1.1

0.2

1.5

SDDSC144

581.8

582.8

1.0

0.6

0.7

1.8

SDDSC144

582.8

583.8

1.0

0.3

0.3

0.8

SDDSC144

583.8

584.8

1.0

0.1

0.1

0.3

SDDSC144

585.8

586.8

1.0

0.9

0.2

1.3

SDDSC144

586.8

587.8

1.0

0.3

0.1

0.5

SDDSC144

587.8

588.5

0.7

0.1

0.1

0.3

SDDSC144

588.5

589.1

0.6

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC144

589.1

589.3

0.2

2.6

0.0

2.7

SDDSC144

589.9

590.6

0.7

0.4

0.2

0.7

SDDSC144

591.7

592.6

0.9

2.3

0.2

2.6

SDDSC144

592.6

593.6

1.0

1.4

0.4

2.1

SDDSC144

593.6

594.6

1.0

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC144

595.3

595.6

0.3

0.5

0.0

0.5

SDDSC144

595.6

596.6

1.0

0.4

0.1

0.5

SDDSC144

596.6

597.6

1.0

3.9

0.0

4.0

SDDSC144

599.6

600.6

1.0

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC144

600.6

601.6

1.0

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC144

601.6

602.6

1.0

0.1

0.1

0.2

SDDSC144

606.0

607.0

1.0

0.4

0.1

0.5

SDDSC144

607.0

608.0

1.0

0.4

0.1

0.6

SDDSC144

609.0

609.3

0.3

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC144

609.3

609.5

0.2

735.0

0.1

735.1

SDDSC144

609.5

609.8

0.4

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC144

609.8

610.0

0.1

6.1

0.2

6.4

SDDSC144

610.0

610.6

0.7

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC144

610.6

610.9

0.2

0.3

0.1

0.4

SDDSC144

611.7

612.3

0.6

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC144

614.3

614.7

0.4

0.2

0.1

0.3

SDDSC144

614.7

615.5

0.8

0.0

0.0

0.1

SDDSC144

615.5

615.7

0.1

10.8

1.5

13.6

SDDSC144

615.7

616.7

1.0

0.4

0.1

0.7

SDDSC144

617.7

618.7

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC144

623.7

624.7

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC144

624.7

625.7

1.0

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC144

627.6

627.8

0.2

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC144

630.9

631.6

0.7

0.2

0.2

0.6

SDDSC144

632.5

632.7

0.2

206.0

2.5

210.6

SDDSC144

632.7

633.0

0.3

3.9

0.4

4.7

SDDSC144

633.0

634.0

1.0

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC144

634.0

635.0

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC144

635.0

636.0

1.0

0.6

0.0

0.6

SDDSC144

636.0

637.0

1.0

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC144

637.0

638.0

1.0

0.2

0.1

0.3

SDDSC144

638.0

639.0

1.0

1.8

0.7

3.1

SDDSC144

639.0

639.5

0.5

0.6

0.2

0.9

SDDSC144

639.5

640.4

0.9

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC144

640.4

640.7

0.4

0.6

0.8

2.1

SDDSC144

640.7

641.7

1.0

0.9

0.2

1.3

SDDSC144

641.7

642.7

1.0

0.3

0.1

0.5

SDDSC144

642.7

643.7

1.0

0.8

0.1

0.9

SDDSC144

643.7

644.6

0.9

0.5

0.3

1.0

SDDSC144

644.6

645.3

0.7

0.5

0.3

1.1

SDDSC144

647.0

648.0

1.0

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC144

650.0

650.4

0.4

2.1

0.0

2.1

SDDSC144

650.4

650.5

0.1

27.0

0.3

27.6

SDDSC144

650.7

650.8

0.1

0.3

0.1

0.5

SDDSC144

650.8

651.9

1.1

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC144

651.9

652.0

0.2

0.3

0.2

0.7

SDDSC144

655.0

656.0

1.0

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC144

656.0

657.0

1.0

3.9

0.2

4.2

SDDSC144

657.0

658.0

1.0

0.6

0.0

0.7

SDDSC144

658.0

658.8

0.8

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC144

658.8

659.4

0.6

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC144

659.4

660.2

0.8

0.9

0.2

1.2

SDDSC144

660.2

661.0

0.8

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC144

661.0

662.0

1.0

0.3

0.1

0.5

SDDSC144

662.0

662.9

0.9

0.4

0.6

1.5

SDDSC144

662.9

663.8

0.9

0.7

0.5

1.6

SDDSC144

663.8

664.0

0.2

1.4

0.3

2.0

SDDSC144

664.0

664.8

0.8

0.3

0.1

0.4

SDDSC144

664.8

665.2

0.4

56.1

0.4

56.8

SDDSC144

673.0

674.0

1.0

0.5

0.1

0.7

SDDSC144

674.0

675.0

1.0

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC144

675.0

676.0

1.0

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC144

678.0

679.0

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC144

688.0

689.0

1.0

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC144

689.0

690.0

1.0

0.4

0.0

0.5

SDDSC144

690.0

691.0

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC144

691.0

691.3

0.3

0.6

0.0

0.7

SDDSC144

691.3

692.0

0.8

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC144

692.0

693.0

1.0

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC144

696.0

697.0

1.0

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC144

697.4

697.7

0.3

5.4

0.0

5.4

SDDSC144

697.7

698.2

0.5

127.0

0.0

127.1

SDDSC144

698.2

698.6

0.4

5.6

0.1

5.8

SDDSC144

699.1

700.0

0.9

0.5

0.0

0.6

SDDSC144

700.0

701.0

1.0

1.4

0.0

1.4

SDDSC144

707.0

708.0

1.0

0.5

0.0

0.6

SDDSC144

708.0

709.0

1.0

1.0

0.0

1.0

SDDSC144

711.0

712.0

1.0

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC144

712.0

713.0

1.0

1.1

0.1

1.4

SDDSC144

713.0

714.0

1.0

0.3

0.0

0.4

SDDSC144

714.0

715.0

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC144

715.0

716.0

1.0

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC144

716.0

716.7

0.7

0.3

0.0

0.4

SDDSC144

716.7

717.3

0.6

2.2

0.0

2.3

SDDSC144

717.3

718.0

0.7

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC144

718.0

719.0

1.0

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC144

719.0

719.5

0.5

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC144

719.5

719.7

0.2

5.0

0.2

5.4

SDDSC144

719.7

720.0

0.3

2.5

0.0

2.5

SDDSC144

720.0

720.7

0.7

1.9

0.1

2.0

SDDSC144

720.7

721.7

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC144

723.0

724.0

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC144

724.0

725.2

1.2

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC144

725.2

725.7

0.5

1.1

0.3

1.6

SDDSC144

726.8

728.0

1.2

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC144

728.0

729.0

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC144

729.0

730.0

1.0

0.4

0.1

0.5

SDDSC144

730.0

730.6

0.6

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC144

730.6

730.8

0.3

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC144

730.8

731.3

0.5

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC144

731.3

731.6

0.3

1.0

0.0

1.1

SDDSC144

733.9

734.5

0.6

1.1

0.0

1.2

SDDSC144

734.5

735.1

0.6

2.6

0.1

2.7

SDDSC144

735.1

735.3

0.2

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC144

735.3

735.5

0.2

0.8

0.0

0.9

SDDSC144

735.5

735.8

0.3

0.4

0.0

0.5

SDDSC144

735.8

736.1

0.4

1.0

0.0

1.1

SDDSC144

740.5

740.6

0.2

0.3

0.3

0.9

SDDSC144

740.6

741.4

0.8

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC144

741.7

742.9

1.3

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC144

742.9

743.5

0.6

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC144

743.5

743.9

0.4

1.3

0.0

1.3

SDDSC144

744.3

744.9

0.6

1.2

0.0

1.3

SDDSC144

744.9

745.3

0.4

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC144

745.9

746.3

0.5

1.2

0.2

1.6

SDDSC144

747.2

748.1

0.9

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC144

748.1

748.8

0.7

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC144

748.8

749.0

0.2

1.2

0.3

1.8

SDDSC144

749.0

749.4

0.3

0.7

0.4

1.4

SDDSC144

749.4

749.9

0.5

0.7

0.2

1.0

SDDSC144

749.9

750.2

0.3

4.9

0.5

5.8

SDDSC144

750.2

750.5

0.3

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC144

750.5

751.3

0.8

0.4

0.0

0.5

SDDSC144

751.3

751.6

0.3

0.6

0.1

0.8

SDDSC144

751.6

751.8

0.2

0.7

0.2

1.1

SDDSC144

751.8

751.9

0.2

547.0

3.3

553.2

SDDSC144

751.9

752.3

0.4

754.0

11.4

775.4

SDDSC144

752.3

752.4

0.1

421.0

0.4

421.8

SDDSC144

752.4

752.5

0.1

0.5

0.0

0.6

SDDSC144

752.5

753.5

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC144

755.0

755.4

0.5

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC144

756.1

756.5

0.4

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC144

756.5

756.9

0.4

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC144

759.3

759.9

0.6

0.8

0.0

0.8

SDDSC144

760.2

760.7

0.5

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC144

762.7

763.2

0.6

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC144

763.2

763.9

0.7

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC144

763.9

764.7

0.8

0.3

0.1

0.4

SDDSC144

764.7

765.3

0.6

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC144

765.3

766.1

0.9

0.2

0.1

0.4

SDDSC144

766.1

766.8

0.6

0.2

0.1

0.5

SDDSC144

766.8

767.4

0.6

0.1

0.2

0.4

SDDSC144

768.3

768.4

0.2

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC144

773.5

773.8

0.3

0.7

0.0

0.7

SDDSC144

773.8

774.3

0.5

0.3

0.2

0.7

SDDSC144

776.2

776.6

0.4

0.8

0.1

1.0

SDDSC144

776.6

776.8

0.2

3330.0

11.7

3352.0

SDDSC144

776.8

777.3

0.5

0.7

0.0

0.8

SDDSC144

777.3

777.6

0.3

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC144

777.6

778.1

0.5

0.5

0.0

0.5

SDDSC144

789.4

789.5

0.1

0.0

0.2

0.4

SDDSC144

795.2

795.5

0.4

1.9

0.0

1.9

SDDSC144

795.5

796.2

0.6

0.1

0.0

0.1

SOURCE: Mawson Gold Limited



