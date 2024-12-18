Braunschweig, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2024) - Vaping360 proudly hosted its inaugural awards ceremony, a landmark event celebrating innovation, industry impact, and product excellence within the vaping world. Sponsored by industry leader Geekvape, the event was a resounding success.

The 2024 Vaping360 Awards featured 19 distinct categories, each recognizing Gold, Silver, and Bronze winners for their contributions to the industry. VAPORESSO emerged as the most decorated brand of 2024, clinching an impressive eight awards. Geekvape followed with six wins, while UWELL secured five awards. VOOPOO, Innokin, and emerging player ZLab each claimed four accolades, solidifying their positions as industry frontrunners.

Chris Kendell, CEO of Vaping360, shared his excitement:

"This year's awards are a testament to the incredible innovation and talent within the vaping industry. Each of our winners has made a significant impact, and we are thrilled to celebrate their achievements. Congratulations to all who won!"

Full List of 2024 Award Winners

BRAND AWARDS

Best Newcomers

ZLab

RabBeats

Off-Stamp

Most Innovative Brands

Geekvape

VAPORESSO

ZLab

Best Vape Brands

VAPORESSO

Geekvape

VOOPOO

Best Brands for Beginners

Innokin

Aspire

UWELL

Best Branding

FLONQ

Geekvape

VAPORESSO

Best E-liquid Brands

Vapetasia

Twist

Monster Vape Labs

Best CBD Brands

Alliant Hemp

NuLeaf Naturals

Lazarus Naturals

PRODUCT AWARDS

Best Design

VOOPOO VMATE E2

UWELL Caliburn G3 Pro KOKO

VAPORESSO XROS 4 Nano

Best Vape Mods

VAPORESSO GEN MAX

Geekvape Aegis Legend 3

VOOPOO DRAG 5

Best Vape Tanks

Hellvape Fat Rabbit Solo 2 RTA

VAPORESSO iTank 2

Vaperz Cloud Shift Subtank

Best RDAs

Vaperz Cloud Asgard V2

Reload Vapor S Pro

Dotmod dotRDA X

Best Pod Vapes

VAPORESSO XROS 4 Nano

VOOPOO VMATE MAX

UWELL Caliburn G3 Pro

Best Disposable Vapes

Geek Bar Pulse X

RabBeats RC10000 Touch

OXBAR x Pod Juice Magic Maze 2.0

Best Beginner Vapes

UWELL Caliburn G3 Lite

Geek Bar Pulse X

Innokin Trine SE

Most Innovative Products

ZLab ZLand

Innokin Trine

OXBAR ICE-NIC Control 35K

Best Heated Tobacco Products

ZLab ZJoins

IQOS ILUMA PRIME

IQOS ILUMA ONE

Best Portable Vaporizers

Storz & Bickel Venty

Tinymight 2

Airvape Legacy Pro

Best Prefilled Cannabis Products

Arete THCA Live Resin Carts

Avida CBD Vape Pens

Hometown Hero THCA Liquid Diamond Vapes

Best Technology Innovation

Innokin: EcoDrain

VAPORESSO: COREX 2.0

UWELL: Pro-FOCS 3.0

The Vaping360 Awards 2024 marked the beginning of a new tradition of excellence and recognition in the vaping industry. Vaping360 looks forward to building on this success and continuing to celebrate innovation in the years to come.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/234177

SOURCE: WeWin Tech Consultants LLC