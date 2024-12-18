Braunschweig, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2024) - Vaping360 proudly hosted its inaugural awards ceremony, a landmark event celebrating innovation, industry impact, and product excellence within the vaping world. Sponsored by industry leader Geekvape, the event was a resounding success.
The 2024 Vaping360 Awards featured 19 distinct categories, each recognizing Gold, Silver, and Bronze winners for their contributions to the industry. VAPORESSO emerged as the most decorated brand of 2024, clinching an impressive eight awards. Geekvape followed with six wins, while UWELL secured five awards. VOOPOO, Innokin, and emerging player ZLab each claimed four accolades, solidifying their positions as industry frontrunners.
Chris Kendell, CEO of Vaping360, shared his excitement:
"This year's awards are a testament to the incredible innovation and talent within the vaping industry. Each of our winners has made a significant impact, and we are thrilled to celebrate their achievements. Congratulations to all who won!"
Full List of 2024 Award Winners
BRAND AWARDS
Best Newcomers
- ZLab
- RabBeats
- Off-Stamp
Most Innovative Brands
- Geekvape
- VAPORESSO
- ZLab
Best Vape Brands
- VAPORESSO
- Geekvape
- VOOPOO
Best Brands for Beginners
- Innokin
- Aspire
- UWELL
Best Branding
- FLONQ
- Geekvape
- VAPORESSO
Best E-liquid Brands
- Vapetasia
- Twist
- Monster Vape Labs
Best CBD Brands
- Alliant Hemp
- NuLeaf Naturals
- Lazarus Naturals
PRODUCT AWARDS
Best Design
- VOOPOO VMATE E2
- UWELL Caliburn G3 Pro KOKO
- VAPORESSO XROS 4 Nano
Best Vape Mods
- VAPORESSO GEN MAX
- Geekvape Aegis Legend 3
- VOOPOO DRAG 5
Best Vape Tanks
- Hellvape Fat Rabbit Solo 2 RTA
- VAPORESSO iTank 2
- Vaperz Cloud Shift Subtank
Best RDAs
- Vaperz Cloud Asgard V2
- Reload Vapor S Pro
- Dotmod dotRDA X
Best Pod Vapes
- VAPORESSO XROS 4 Nano
- VOOPOO VMATE MAX
- UWELL Caliburn G3 Pro
Best Disposable Vapes
- Geek Bar Pulse X
- RabBeats RC10000 Touch
- OXBAR x Pod Juice Magic Maze 2.0
Best Beginner Vapes
- UWELL Caliburn G3 Lite
- Geek Bar Pulse X
- Innokin Trine SE
Most Innovative Products
- ZLab ZLand
- Innokin Trine
- OXBAR ICE-NIC Control 35K
Best Heated Tobacco Products
- ZLab ZJoins
- IQOS ILUMA PRIME
- IQOS ILUMA ONE
Best Portable Vaporizers
- Storz & Bickel Venty
- Tinymight 2
- Airvape Legacy Pro
Best Prefilled Cannabis Products
- Arete THCA Live Resin Carts
- Avida CBD Vape Pens
- Hometown Hero THCA Liquid Diamond Vapes
Best Technology Innovation
- Innokin: EcoDrain
- VAPORESSO: COREX 2.0
- UWELL: Pro-FOCS 3.0
The Vaping360 Awards 2024 marked the beginning of a new tradition of excellence and recognition in the vaping industry. Vaping360 looks forward to building on this success and continuing to celebrate innovation in the years to come.
For more information, visit: https://vaping360.com/awards/2024/
Name: Chris Kendell
Address: Vaping 360 GmbH
In den Rosenäckern 36a
38116 Braunschweig
Germany
E-mail: contact@vaping360.com
