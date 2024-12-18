With over 3.6 million artworks and 130,000 artists already on its books, ArtMajeur by YourArt will hold a key position in a rapidly-growing sector.

Maurice Lévy, who founded YourArt in 2023, has just acquired a majority holding in Artmajeur, an online art platform created in 2000.

This new platform, named ArtMajeur by YourArt, will hold a key position in the global online art market, bringing together over 3.6 million artworks, 13,000 artists, and almost 700 galleries.

It operates in 78 countries not only in France, other European countries and the United States, but also in Japan, China, Mexico, Brazil…

Over the next few months, the two platforms will gradually merge their operations. benefits Benefiting from certain assets that complement each other perfectly, ArtMajeur by YourArt is on the way to becoming the number one platform for collectors, art lovers, galleries, and all artists:

Power. Thanks to the expertise of Artmajeur, the new entity is receiving over a million single visits every month, and fully intends to grow;

• Choice. Collectors are guaranteed to find widest possible choice of works, and of artists, whether they be recognised, celebrated or about to be discovered;

• Impact. Artmajeur has been developing its knowledge of the marketplace since 2017 and this know-how, combined with the experience acquired by YourArt, has already resulted in sales of about 40 artworks every day, and ArtMajeur by YourArt intends to benefit from the expected growth in the online art marketplace;

• Technological Leadership. With YourArt comes Iris, the artificial intelligence developed by its staff, which provides art lovers with a whole variety of tools with which to discover art, and assists artists in the creation of artworks;

• Creativity. YourArt's editoral know-how (curation by art experts, publications, videos, social media…) and the assistance offered to artists (exhibitions, private showings, meetings, advice…) will be placed at the disposal of all the art lovers and artists on the new platform.

"This is the beginning of a great adventure and we are delighted to have finalised this coming-together with the founders of Artmajeur. They have worked hard and patiently to build up a global marketplace, with sales in dozens of countries, and this power, combined with YourArt's know-how in terms of artificial intelligence, will enable us to become a global player serving collectors, artists, galleries, and all art lovers."

Maurice LÉVY, Founder of YourArt

