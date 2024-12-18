Punta Pacifica Realty: CAF Headquarters in Panama City Sparks 'Superblock' Property Boom

MOVA by B&B Italia is a beneficiary of the bank's iconic northern region headquarters in development, which is the centerpiece of new walkable urban neighborhood.

The new regional headquarters for CAF - Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean in downtown Panama City is drawing developers and property buyers to a revitalizing neighborhood.

The six-story CAF headquarters In Panama City's Obarrio district will be the hub of a new "superblock" highlighting walkability and public spaces. The modern urban environment will include a mix of retail, social, and cultural offerings, a first for the Panama capital.

We've seen a real surge in interest in the area since the CAF building was announced," says Duncan McGowan, President of Punta Pacifica Realty (PPR). "It has made Obarrio a hot neighborhood for buyers and investors.

PPR is marketing MOVA by B&B Italia, a new development across the street from the CAF headquarters, which offers 285 high-end condominiums in a three-building complex. Mova by B&B Italia will take full advantage of the new neighborhood vibe, with a mix of residential, commercial, and hospitality space, and interiors created by B&B Italia, the Italian firm known for its iconic contemporary designs.

The progress on the CAF building has been a hot topic of discussion for Mova buyers, who are primarily professionals and young families looking to be close to everything, said PPR managing director Jeff Barton.

"MOVA is redefining the urban experience in Panama City," Barton says. "The presence of the CAF headquarters provides the foundation for a neighborhood perfect for people who want to experience the best of city living."



MOVA was designed by George Moreno & Partners and Mallol & Mallol Architects, the firm that won a public competition to design the CAF headquarters. The final design includes more than 4,000 square meters of public and cultural spaces. It is designed to meet LEED certification with several sustainable design elements, including a green roof and a rainwater collection system.

The revitalization of the area where the new CAF offices will be located is called to promote social development, energize the appropriation of spaces, and promote the cultural activity of Panama City, Sergio Díaz-Granados, executive president of CAF said in a statement.

"We want this work to become an essential part of social and cultural life, beyond the contribution to the economic reactivation of the country and the adequacy of the institution to provide a better service to Central America, the Caribbean, and the Andean region."

