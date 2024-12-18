Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Megachance: Aktien-Geheimtipp aus der 2. Reihe - der Markt schläft nicht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
18.12.2024 13:02 Uhr
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Punta Pacifica Realty: CAF Headquarters in Panama City Sparks 'Superblock' Property Boom

Finanznachrichten News

MOVA by B&B Italia is a beneficiary of the bank's iconic northern region headquarters in development, which is the centerpiece of new walkable urban neighborhood.

PANAMA CITY, PA / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2024 / The new regional headquarters for CAF - Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean in downtown Panama City is drawing developers and property buyers to a revitalizing neighborhood.

The six-story CAF headquarters In Panama City's Obarrio district will be the hub of a new "superblock" highlighting walkability and public spaces. The modern urban environment will include a mix of retail, social, and cultural offerings, a first for the Panama capital.

We've seen a real surge in interest in the area since the CAF building was announced," says Duncan McGowan, President of Punta Pacifica Realty (PPR). "It has made Obarrio a hot neighborhood for buyers and investors.

PPR is marketing MOVA by B&B Italia, a new development across the street from the CAF headquarters, which offers 285 high-end condominiums in a three-building complex. Mova by B&B Italia will take full advantage of the new neighborhood vibe, with a mix of residential, commercial, and hospitality space, and interiors created by B&B Italia, the Italian firm known for its iconic contemporary designs.

The progress on the CAF building has been a hot topic of discussion for Mova buyers, who are primarily professionals and young families looking to be close to everything, said PPR managing director Jeff Barton.

"MOVA is redefining the urban experience in Panama City," Barton says. "The presence of the CAF headquarters provides the foundation for a neighborhood perfect for people who want to experience the best of city living."

MOVA was designed by George Moreno & Partners and Mallol & Mallol Architects, the firm that won a public competition to design the CAF headquarters. The final design includes more than 4,000 square meters of public and cultural spaces. It is designed to meet LEED certification with several sustainable design elements, including a green roof and a rainwater collection system.

The revitalization of the area where the new CAF offices will be located is called to promote social development, energize the appropriation of spaces, and promote the cultural activity of Panama City, Sergio Díaz-Granados, executive president of CAF said in a statement.

"We want this work to become an essential part of social and cultural life, beyond the contribution to the economic reactivation of the country and the adequacy of the institution to provide a better service to Central America, the Caribbean, and the Andean region."

Want to know more about MOVA? check out:

  • MOVA by B&B Italia Official Page

  • Interview with the Developer (Spotlight to Panama)

  • MOVA Official Video

Contact Information

Sandy Chan
Project Manager - Punta Pacifica Realty
sandy@puntapacificarealty.com
+ (507) 6793-8160

Related Images

Panama CAF Headquaters

Panama CAF Headquaters
Future Landmark: The new CAF headquarters will bring international prestige and vibrancy to the area.

MOVA by B&B Italia innovative design

MOVA by B&B Italia innovative design
MOVA by B&B Italia sets a new standard with innovative design and the superblock concept, transforming urban living in the heart of Panama City.

.

SOURCE: Punta Pacifica Realty



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.