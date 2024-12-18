Snipp Interactive Inc.: Snipp Interactive Recognized in Forbes' 2025 Customer Experience Predictions

Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp" or the "Company") (TSX-V:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF), a global leader in innovative loyalty and promotional solutions, is proud to announce its inclusion in Forbes' annual feature, "15 Customer Experience Predictions for 2025," authored by customer experience expert, Adrian Swinscoe.

Out of 396 submissions received by Swinscoe this year, Snipp's insights stood out and were prominently featured alongside industry giants such as Amazon, Adobe, ServiceNow, and Zoom Communications. Notably, Snipp was one of only two companies to have multiple experts quoted: Michelle Hoffman, Snipp's head of Customer Experience, and Chris Cubba, Snipp's Chief Revenue Officer were both cited in the article for their expertise and experience. The Company's predictions led the article, further emphasizing Snipp's thought leadership in customer engagement innovation.

Atul Sabharwal, CEO of Snipp Interactive, remarked: "Being featured in Forbes alongside several globally recognized companies underscores the strength of our team's expertise and our ability to anticipate trends shaping customer experience. This recognition reflects Snipp's commitment to driving innovation that transforms how businesses connect with their customers."

The inclusion in Forbes further highlights Snipp's strategic position in the loyalty and promotions industry, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted partner for global brands aiming to enhance customer engagement and drive measurable results.

Article Link: 15 Customer Experience Predictions For 2025

