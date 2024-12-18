Anzeige
Snipp Interactive Inc.: Snipp Interactive Recognized in Forbes' 2025 Customer Experience Predictions

Finanznachrichten News

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2024 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp" or the "Company") (TSX-V:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF), a global leader in innovative loyalty and promotional solutions, is proud to announce its inclusion in Forbes' annual feature, "15 Customer Experience Predictions for 2025," authored by customer experience expert, Adrian Swinscoe.

Out of 396 submissions received by Swinscoe this year, Snipp's insights stood out and were prominently featured alongside industry giants such as Amazon, Adobe, ServiceNow, and Zoom Communications. Notably, Snipp was one of only two companies to have multiple experts quoted: Michelle Hoffman, Snipp's head of Customer Experience, and Chris Cubba, Snipp's Chief Revenue Officer were both cited in the article for their expertise and experience. The Company's predictions led the article, further emphasizing Snipp's thought leadership in customer engagement innovation.

Atul Sabharwal, CEO of Snipp Interactive, remarked: "Being featured in Forbes alongside several globally recognized companies underscores the strength of our team's expertise and our ability to anticipate trends shaping customer experience. This recognition reflects Snipp's commitment to driving innovation that transforms how businesses connect with their customers."

The inclusion in Forbes further highlights Snipp's strategic position in the loyalty and promotions industry, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted partner for global brands aiming to enhance customer engagement and drive measurable results.

Article Link: 15 Customer Experience Predictions For 2025

About Snipp:

Snipp Interactive Inc. (TSX-V: SPN; OTCPK: SNIPF) is a leading Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company in the global loyalty and promotions sector. Snipp's proprietary and modular SnippCARE (Customer Acquisition, Retention & Engagement) Platform allows its marquee list of Fortune 500 clients and world-class agencies and partners to use various modules of the Platform to run long-term and short-term programs and promotions, while continually generating and capturing unique zero party data that is invaluable in providing insights to drive sales. SnippCHECK, the Platform's Receipt Processing Module has established itself as an industry leader and standard by powering a large majority of all receipt-based promotions in North America. SnippLOYALTY, the Platform's full scale modular loyalty engine allows clients the flexibility of deploying any/all aspects of a standard loyalty program on a case-by-case basis. SnippREWARDS, the Platform's modular catalogue of digital and physical rewards provides clients with global and easily deployable access to an extensive catalogue of digital and physical rewards. SnippWIN, the Platform's gaming module solves for the implementation and compliance difficulties of offering games of chance and skill on a global basis and allows for the global deployment and administration of legally compliant games of chance and skill. For more information, visit Snipp's website at www.snipp.com and its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Snipp is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a presence across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe, and India. Snipp is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada and is also quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol SNIPF.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Snipp Interactive Inc.

Richard Pistilli
Chief Financial Officer (Interim)
investors@snipp.com
1-888-99-SNIPP

SOURCE: Snipp Interactive Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
