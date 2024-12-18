BSLBATT Launches Low-Voltage Integrated Energy Storage System

BSLBATT, a leading China energy storage manufacturer, has unveiled its latest innovation: an integrated low-voltage energy storage system that combines inverters ranging from 5-15kW with 15-35kWh batteries.

This fully integrated solar solution is pre-configured for seamless operation, including factory-set communication between the batteries and inverter and pre-installed power harness connections, allowing installers to focus on connecting solar panels, loads, grid power and generators. Once connected, the system is ready to provide reliable energy.

According to Li, Product Manager at BSLBATT: "In a complete solar system, batteries and inverters dominate the overall costs. However, labor costs also tend not to be ignored. Our integrated storage solution prioritizes both installers and end-users by simplifying the installation process. Pre-assembled components reduce time, enhance efficiency, and ultimately lower costs for everyone involved."

Designed with durability and versatility in mind, all equipment is housed in a rugged IP55 rated enclosure that protects against dust, water and other environmental elements. Its rugged construction makes it ideal for outdoor installation, even in challenging environments.

This fully integrated energy storage system features a comprehensive all-in-one design, incorporating essential switches for battery fuses, photovoltaic input, utility grid, load output, and diesel generators. By consolidating these components, the system streamlines installation and operation, significantly reducing setup complexity while enhancing safety and convenience for users.

Incorporating advanced cooling technology, the cabinet features two rear-mounted 50W fans that activate automatically when temperatures exceed 35°C, thanks to a built-in thermal sensor. The battery and inverter are housed in separate compartments, minimizing heat transfer and optimizing performance under demanding conditions.

At the storage core of this system is the BSLBATT B-LFP48-100E, a high-performance lithium-ion battery module. This 3U-standard 19-inch battery features A+ tier-one LiFePO4 cells, offering over 6,000 cycles at 90% depth of discharge. With certifications such as CE and IEC 62040, the battery meets global standards for quality and safety. To meet varying energy demands, the cabinet supports flexible configurations of 3 to 7 battery modules.

The system is also designed for maximum compatibility, allowing customers to use inverters supplied by BSLBATT or their own preferred models, provided they are listed as compatible. This flexibility ensures the solution can integrate seamlessly into diverse energy systems, catering to a wide range of applications.

Integrated energy storage systems can be useful in multiple scenarios such as homes, farms, stores, hospitals, and neighborhoods.

By focusing on pre-assembled efficiency, robust outdoor protection, and cutting-edge thermal management, BSLBATT's integrated low-voltage energy storage system embodies the future of renewable energy solutions. It not only simplifies the transition to clean energy but also ensures long-term reliability and performance for households and businesses striving for energy independence.

