Vancouver, Kelowna, and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2024) - Investorideas.com, a global news source and expert investing resource covering AI stocks issues a snapshot for the sector looking at some of the top AI applications, featuring Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI), an emerging technology company developing solutions in artificial intelligence in healthcare.

Read the full article on Investorideas.com

https://www.investorideas.com/news/2024/technology/12180AI-Applications.asp

Statista.com says, "The market for artificial intelligence grew beyond 184 billion U.S. dollars in 2024, a considerable jump of nearly 50 billion compared to 2023. This staggering growth is expected to continue with the market racing past 826 billion U.S. dollars in 2030."

AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of our daily lives and moving technology ahead at warp speed.

According to Simplilearn, "One of the critical AI applications is its integration with the healthcare and medical field. AI transforms healthcare by improving diagnostics, personalizing treatment plans, and optimizing patient care. AI algorithms can analyze medical images, predict disease outbreaks, and assist in drug discovery, enhancing the overall quality of healthcare services."

Focusing on AI and healthcare, Avant Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI), and its partner, Ainnova Tech, Inc., a leading healthcare technology company focused on revolutionizing early disease detection using artificial intelligence (AI), just announced Ainnova's acquisition of an exclusive license for four groundbreaking, AI-driven algorithms from one of Asia's most respected and largest healthcare institutions. These solutions, validated across diverse geographies, ethnicities, and socioeconomic populations with data from over 2 million patients, will join Ainnova's existing diabetic retinopathy and retinal disease detection solutions.

From the news: The four algorithms include early detection for cardiovascular risk, prediabetes and Type 2 diabetes, fatty liver disease and chronic kidney disease. Combined with Ainnova's existing retinal disease detection tools, these new algorithms will be used with Ainnova's powerful cutting-edge AI platform, VisionAI, to detect the early markers of these diseases quickly and accurately by applying AI.

Continued: The acquisition of an exclusive license to use four advanced algorithms in the Americas offers Ainnova Acquisition Corp. (AAC), the company formed by the partnership between Avant and Ainnova, a robust platform for primary care providers to streamline early risk screening and improve patient care in the United States.

Continued: Ainnova will introduce these cutting-edge solutions in Latin America with strategic partners in primary healthcare services across key markets such as Mexico and Brazil. AAC expects to build on Ainnova's regional expansion by securing clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2025 to then introduce these solutions in the US market.

Continued: While explaining that these efforts aim to transform the current approach to preventive care by providing accessible, efficient, and impactful health screening solutions, Ainnova's Chief Executive Officer, Vinicio Vargas, said, "This license represents a pivotal moment for Ainnova and for its partnership with Avant as it allows us to bring world class, validated solutions to the Americas. This effort not only complements our current solutions, but it also aligns with our ongoing R&D initiatives to continue incorporating new diseases that can be detected quickly and affordably, pushing the boundaries of preventive care, and making healthcare more inclusive and accessible to all."

Continued: "The licensed algorithms enhance the company's capabilities to empower healthcare providers with comprehensive, fast, and accessible tools for early disease detection. Using simple patient datapoints - such as demographics and lifestyle attributes, and routine measures like blood pressure - these algorithms enable rapid risk screening, facilitating timely specialist referrals and improving health outcomes."

Key Features and Benefits of the New Algorithms:

Cardiovascular Risk Assessment: Prediabetes and Type 2 Diabetes Prediction: Predicts the three-year risk of diabetes with an AUC of 0.861, using demographic and lifestyle data.

Provides tailored care plans and actionable insights to prevent disease progression. Liver Fibrosis Screening: Identifies patients at risk of advanced liver fibrosis with accuracy exceeding 88%.

Supports timely referral and management of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Monitoring: Predicts CKD progression and supports preventive interventions to slow disease advancement.

Guides care through integrated analysis of clinical and laboratory data.

Continued: Mr. Vargas added, "This robust AI platform marks a significant step toward global adoption, ensuring that advanced AI tools are accessible to healthcare systems everywhere."

Continued: Ainnova is a Nevada-based healthtech startup with headquarters in San Jose, Costa Rica and Houston, Texas, founded by an experienced and innovative team that is dedicated to leveraging artificial intelligence for early disease detection. Recognized with multiple global awards and renowned partnerships with hospitals and medical device companies, we proudly introduce VisionAI - our cutting-edge platform designed to prevent blindness and detect the early onset of diabetes. Explore how Ainnova is revolutionizing healthcare through advanced technology and proactive solutions.

Taking a different strategy with AI and healthcare, SoundHound AI, Inc., a global leader in voice artificial intelligence, recently announced that its Amelia Conversational AI Platform has been named a Leader in the 2024 Frost Radar: Enterprise Conversational AI in Healthcare.

From the news: According to Frost & Sullivan, the market for enterprise conversational AI in healthcare will reach $2.34 billion by the end of 2027, at a CAGR of 17.2%. The report analyzed more than 100 enterprise conversational AI solution vendors across voice and chatbot segments in this sector and identified 14 organizations as market leaders. SoundHound AI was recognized as a leader in innovation and growth for its advanced capabilities in transforming healthcare operations.

Continued: By leveraging sophisticated natural language processing, natural language understanding, and fine-tuned large language models, SoundHound's Amelia Conversational AI Platform enables dynamic, contextually rich interactions that improve patient engagement, streamline administrative workflows, and enhance employee support. For patients, the platform offers solutions like scheduling and managing appointments, pre-registration, medication refills, and finding locations or doctors across multiple channels - offloading work from call centers and scheduling employees. The solution also supports employees by responding to common service and help desk requests, including IT support.

An AI company with offerings spanning health and wellness as well as gaming, Gaxos.ai Inc.

a company developing artificial intelligence applications across various sectors, just announced that the Company successfully integrated Recraft AI into their artificial intelligence solution for game developers and publishers, Gaxos Labs.

From the news: "We are pleased to add another great tool into our Gaxos Labs ecosystem," said Vadim Mats, CEO of Gaxos. "Game development is a labor-intensive process and the addition of tools that make the process simpler advances our goal of being the all-in-one artificial intelligence solution for game developers and publishers."

Gaxos.ai isn't just developing applications; it's redefining the human-AI relationship. Our offerings span health and wellness as well as gaming."

Seen as a real game-changer in marketing/advertising by most analyst following AI, AppLovin makes technologies that help businesses of every size connect to their ideal customers. The company provides end-to-end software and AI solutions for businesses to reach, monetize and grow their global audiences

Also in the gaming market, AppLovin said earlier this year, "The best way for gaming developers to increase long-term retention is to make their game or app feel like it's designed especially for their players," noted Daniel Tchernahovsky, VP of International Business Development at AppLovin. "AI enables developers to segment users and customize game progression so it feels as if the game's level of difficulty has been uniquely calibrated to a user."

The company reached $100Billlion market cap this year and became a component of the Nasdaq-100 Index® and the Nasdaq-100 Equal Weighted Index, replacing Dollar Tree, Inc. in November.

According to recent notes from Zacks, "AppLovin Corporation APP has been one of the standout performers in 2024, with its stock price surging by a monstrous 748% year to date. This rise is significant compared to the 54% rally of the industry."

Other top applications for AI include education, automobiles and social media.

AI is being integrated into everything, evolving every business sector to new levels not preciously imagined.

Research more AI stocks with Investorideas.com free stock directory

https://www.investorideas.com/TSS/Stock_List.aspRobotics

About Investorideas.com - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas.com is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors.

Disclaimer/Disclosure: This article featuring Avant Technologies, Inc. (AVAI) is part of Investorideas.com paid for article content creation. This is not investment opinion. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure: Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas.com newswire https://www.investorideas.com/News-Upload/

More disclaime: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp

Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas.com privacy policy: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Private_Policy.asp

Follow us on Twitter @investorideas

Follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Investorideas

Follow us on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/Investorideas

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/234263

SOURCE: Econ Corp Services DBA Investorideas.com