Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Explanation on Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors 18-Dec-2024 / 11:49 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations SUBJECT: Explanation on Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors DATE: December 17, 2024 Our Bank's Board of Directors has resolved the early redemption of the subordinated Debt Securities that meet the criteria for the inclusion in Tier 2 Capital in the nominal value of TRY 750,000,000 with a maturity of 3653 days with 3 months coupon payments indexed to BIST TLREF index.. Our Bank applied to the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BRSA) to obtain the approval for the early redemption of such notes. Following the approval of the BRSA, the early redemption will be conducted on 14.02.2025 Board Decision Date 11.12.2024

Related Issue Limit Info

Currency Unit TRY TRY Limit 7,000,000,000 20.000.000.000 Issue Limit Security Type Subordinated Debt Securities Dept Securities Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors Public Offering-Sale To Qualified Investor Domestic / Oversea Domestic Domestic

Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info

Type Bond Maturity Date 14.02.2030 Maturity (Day) 3653 Interest Rate Type FRN Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors ISIN Code TRSGRAN23013 Starting Date of Sale 12.02.2020 Ending Date of Sale 13.02.2020 Maturity Starting Date 14.02.2020 Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold 750,000,000 Coupon Number 40 Redemption Date 14.02.2030 Payment Date 14.02.2030

Was The Payment Made? No No

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

