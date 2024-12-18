Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.12.2024
Megachance: Aktien-Geheimtipp aus der 2. Reihe - der Markt schläft nicht!
WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019 | Ticker-Symbol: GBKB
Frankfurt
18.12.24
14:17 Uhr
3,700 Euro
+0,180
+5,11 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
18.12.2024 13:22 Uhr
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Explanation on Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Explanation on Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Explanation on Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors 
18-Dec-2024 / 11:49 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Explanation on Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors 
DATE: December 17, 2024 
 
Our Bank's Board of Directors has resolved the early redemption of the subordinated Debt Securities that meet the 
criteria for the inclusion in Tier 2 Capital in the nominal value of TRY 750,000,000 with a maturity of 3653 days with 
3 months coupon payments indexed to BIST TLREF index.. Our Bank applied to the Banking Regulation and Supervision 
Agency (BRSA) to obtain the approval for the early redemption of such notes. Following the approval of the BRSA, the 
early redemption will be conducted on 14.02.2025 
 
Board Decision Date 11.12.2024

Related Issue Limit Info 

Currency Unit       TRY             TRY 
Limit           7,000,000,000        20.000.000.000 
Issue Limit Security Type Subordinated Debt Securities Dept Securities 
Sale Type         Sale To Qualified Investors Public Offering-Sale To Qualified Investor 
Domestic / Oversea    Domestic           Domestic

Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info 

Type                      Bond 
Maturity Date                  14.02.2030 
Maturity (Day)                 3653 
Interest Rate Type               FRN 
Sale Type                    Sale To Qualified Investors 
ISIN Code                    TRSGRAN23013 
Starting Date of Sale              12.02.2020 
Ending Date of Sale               13.02.2020 
Maturity Starting Date             14.02.2020 
Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold 750,000,000 
Coupon Number                  40 
Redemption Date                 14.02.2030 
Payment Date                  14.02.2030

Was The Payment Made? No No

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 366014 
EQS News ID:  2054039 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2054039&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 18, 2024 06:49 ET (11:49 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
