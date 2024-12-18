Anzeige
18.12.2024 14:02 Uhr
The Naderi Center for Plastic Surgery and Dermatology Reveals Updated Website for Virginia and Maryland Patients

Finanznachrichten News

The Naderi Center's website upgrade offers comprehensive procedure insights and booking.

RESTON, VIRGINIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2024 / The Naderi Center for Plastic Surgery and Dermatology is pleased to introduce the newly updated website for the practice, now available to patients in the greater Washington DC area, Virginia and Maryland. The revamped site offers information about the center's surgical and non-surgical procedures, focusing on facial plastic surgery, rhinoplasty, dermatology and skincare. This platform highlights the skills of the center's board-certified doctors and gives patients a clear view of their approach to cosmetic improvements and skin care.

Announcing a Comprehensive Website Update for The Naderi Center

The Naderi Center, a leading plastic surgery and dermatology practice in Washington DC, Virginia and Maryland, has updated its website to improve the experience for patients interested in expert services. The new website offers detailed information on surgical and non-surgical procedures, making it easier for individuals to learn about available treatments and make informed decisions about their aesthetic goals.

Detailed Information on Surgical and Non-Surgical Procedures Now Easily Accessible

Visitors can now access in-depth information about various procedures offered by the center's team of board-certified facial plastic surgeons and dermatologists. The website includes detailed descriptions of each procedure, expected outcomes, and recovery information, allowing patients to better understand the processes involved and set realistic expectations.

The Naderi Center Introduces Revolutionary Online Scheduling System

The Naderi Center is excited to announce the launch of its new online scheduling system, which promises to make booking appointments quicker, easier, and more convenient for patients.

The center's new scheduling tool is accessible directly from the website and is available 24/7 on both mobile and desktop devices.

Features of the new online scheduling include:

  • Speed and Ease: Patients can schedule an appointment quickly with just a few clicks.

  • 24/7 Access: Booking can be done at any time that fits into a patient's schedule.

  • User-Friendly Interface: Patients can select their preferred doctor, choose their appointment date and time, and pick their desired office location with ease.

This service is open to both new and returning patients, ensuring everyone can benefit from this efficient approach to healthcare scheduling.

About the Staff at The Naderi Center

The Naderi Center in Virginia is an "ultra-specialized practice," with each of its physicians and providers having extensive experience in a specific area of cosmetic surgery &/or dermatology.

About Dr. Shervin Naderi

Dr. Shervin Naderi is a double board-certified facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon. He is the founder of The Naderi Center for Plastic Surgery and Dermatology. He focuses exclusively on rhinoplasty and revision rhinoplasty as well as advanced Botox and Filler injections of the face and has performed tens of thousands of procedures throughout his career.

About Jessica Kulak

Dr. Jessica Kulak is a Board Certified fellowship-trained facial plastic surgeon at The Naderi Center. As a recognized expert in addressing aging concerns, her practice emphasizes facial aesthetics. Dr. Kulak focuses on the cosmetic surgery of the eyelids, face and neck with a reputation for achieving natural results.

About Dr. Alexandra Snodgrass

Dr. Alexandra Snodgrass is a board-certified dermatologist with extensive experience in medical, surgical, and cosmetic skin treatment, with a focus on aesthetic treatments such as laser procedures, Botox, dermal fillers, and acne care.

About Ava Najafabadi

Ava Najafabadi is a Licensed Master Aesthetician and Certified Laser Technician with over a decade of experience in the medical aesthetic field. She holds certifications as a Phlebotomist and Licensed Master Aesthetics Instructor and is currently pursuing a nursing degree as well. Her expertise spans a range of skin concerns, including pigmentation issues, active acne, acne scars, and rosacea, alongside anti-aging solutions. Skilled in non-invasive treatments, she creates customized skincare plans designed to address a variety of skin types, tones, and conditions.

Procedures Offered at The Naderi Center

The Naderi Center offers comprehensive aesthetic and cosmetic treatments of the face and body all provided by true ultra-specialists.

Surgical Procedures:

  • Nose: Rhinoplasty and revision rhinoplasty to enhance or correct nasal appearance; septoplasty for improved breathing.

  • Face: Facelift, neck lift, brow lift, buccal fat removal, eyelid surgery, chin implants, otoplasty, and submental liposuction for youthful contours.

Non-Surgical Procedures:

  • Injectables: Botox®, dermal fillers, Kybella, and Sculptra® for facial rejuvenation and contouring.

  • Skin Rejuvenation: HydraFacial, chemical peels, microneedling, IPL, Morpheus8, and laser resurfacing to treat aging, pigmentation, and scarring.

  • Hair and Pigmentation Treatments: PRP for hair loss, laser hair removal, rosacea treatment.

  • Acne and Scars: Custom therapies for active acne and scarring to reveal smoother skin.

Contact The Naderi Center for Plastic Surgery and Dermatology Services in Virginia and Maryland

Locations: Reston, Virginia, and Chevy Chase, Maryland

The Naderi Center for Plastic Surgery and Dermatology operates in two locations in the Greater Washington DC area: Reston, Virginia, and Chevy Chase, Maryland.

Both locations uphold the Naderi Center's standards of patient safety, satisfaction, and excellent results. Each office is equipped to handle various surgical procedures and non-invasive treatments, utilizing the latest techniques and technologies in cosmetic enhancement and skin care.

Reston, Virginia Office

  • Address: 1850 Town Center Parkway, Pavilion II, Suite 551, Reston, VA

  • Phone: 703-481-0002

Chevy Chase, Maryland Office

  • Address: 5454 Wisconsin Ave, Suite 1655, Chevy Chase, MD

  • Phone: 301-222-2020

Patients can contact The Naderi Center directly to schedule appointments or learn more about services at either location. The center's staff can answer questions about specific treatments and assist patients in finding the most suitable location for their needs.

Contact Information

Amelia Viera
info@nadericenter.com
703-481-0002

SOURCE: The Naderi Center



